The decommissioned Marine One helicopter will now serve as a training aircraft for the U.S. Secret Service.

On Wednesday, the Secret Service shared video of Marine One — Bureau number 159358 (BUNO 358) — as it arrived at the Rowley Training Center in Maryland on the back of a trailer.

The helicopter, a Sikorsky VH-3D, was decommissioned in 2023 after decades of presidential service that began in 1976, during the Ford administration, according to Naval Aviation News.

A newly decommissioned Marine One helicopter, that was used to fly every President in the last 50 years, was recently installed at the Secret Service’s Rowley Training Center to deliver safer, more realistic training for our agents and officers. pic.twitter.com/4Iobws8ptR — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) July 9, 2025

“For over the past 50 years, this aircraft has flown every president and vice president around the world,” Secret Service Deputy Special Agent in Charge Troy Sarria said. “It’s a genuine piece of presidential and Secret Service history.”

“For those agents going to the president’s or vice president’s detail, this provides a hands-on, realistic training environment. We are able to give the basic special agent classes more and better protective training,” Sarria continued.

The helicopter is no longer in flying condition, but the seating configuration is the same as that of the president’s current VH-92 helicopter, which is the latest model, according to a Secret Service news release on Monday.

The decommissioned Marine One was reportedly a gift from the Presidential Helicopters Program Office.

Do you have faith in the Secret Service to protect Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 36% (112 Votes) No: 64% (198 Votes)

“To get a newly decommissioned Marine One helicopter, it goes beyond any of our imagination,” Sarria said.

A newly decommissioned Marine One helicopter just landed at our training facility. This upgraded platform gives Secret Service agents hands-on, realistic training to strengthen our protective mission. 📰 Read more: https://t.co/WfZ4dMf3cy@USMC pic.twitter.com/v9miMJeOay — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) July 10, 2025

Prior to Marine One’s arrival at RTC on June 24, the Secret Service had used a 1963 model U.S. Navy helicopter.

“The old helicopter’s doors were corroded and often stuck. Without frequent use, the interior and several body panels had become home to a number of stinging insects and animals from the nearby woods,” the news release read.

The helicopter has since been transported to Arizona, where it will be shredded for recycling.

Along with the training helicopter, the Secret Service also uses a mock Air Force One called “Air Force One Half.” The mock aircraft features just the front section of the airplane which allows trainees to practice airport operations.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.