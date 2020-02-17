Iconic ‘M*A*S*H’ Star Kellye Nakahara Dead at Age 72

Actress Kellye Nakahara died Sunday after battling cancer. The former “MASH” star was only 72 years old.

According to TMZ, the actress passed away peacefully in Pasadena, California, surrounded by family.

Nakahara appeared on the iconic comedy “MASH” as Lieutenant Nurse Kellye from 1973 to 1983, when the show ended.

“She was a tremendous wife, mother and she was a great friend to all who knew her. The world is going to miss her,” a family source told Fox News.

“During her time with cancer, she always received letters from fans and everyone who watched ‘M*A*S*H,’ and she was always so shocked by all the love she received from those who loved Nurse Kellye.

“We were always amazed because people would be able to recall specific scenes and moments from the show and that proved that she was loved and she will be sorely missed.”

Nakahara married her husband, David Wallett, in 1968 and later had two children.

She also appeared in the 1985 film “Clue” as the cook and voice-acted in the Eddie Murphy comedy “Doctor Dolittle,” according to IMDb.

TMZ reported that the actress moved from her home in Hawaii to San Francisco as a young adult to pursue a career in art.

In 2008, California Rep. Adam Schiff invited Nakahara to paint an ornament for the official Christmas tree at the White House, according to congressional records.

Schiff also recognized her on Mar. 16, 2015, as a “remarkable woman” during Women’s History Month for her extensive volunteer efforts in the Pasadena art and culture community.

“Yesterday we lost one of the most beautiful souls on earth. We will miss you so much Kellye!” her studio Facebook page wrote on Monday.

“So sad to hear this!! she was the best on MASH!!” one commenter wrote. “I loved watching the show because of her!! She really was the ‘sunshine’ of this show! Condolences to her family and friends and may she rest in peace.”

“I had the pleasure of meeting her in 1996 at a thespian convention,” another added. “She was kind and sweet and so encouraging. For me, an awkward teenager that didn’t fit the mold, that meant the world.”

We are praying for Nakahara’s friends and family as they grieve her passing.

