ICYMI: Here's What Chick-fil-A's Ex-CEO Said 'Caucasians' Should Do to Black People After BLM Riots

Unearthed anti-white remarks from the former CEO of Chick-fil-A has some of the brand’s conservative patrons asking questions.

Former Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy appeared to defend the Black Lives Matter riot movement during an Atlanta church event in June 2020.

Cathy deflected away from the costs that the riots inflicted on American communities in the event.

The corporate executive singled out white Americans specifically in his remarks, according to the New York Post.

“We’ve had a dozen Chick-fil-A restaurants that have been vandalized in the past week, but my plea would be for the white people rather than point fingers at that kind of criminal effort would be to see the level of frustration and exasperation and almost the sense of hopelessness that exists among some of those activists within the African American community.”

Cathy suggested that Caucasians had to feel “hurt” until the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement were met — stating that people of such ancestry were “shameful,” according to the Post.

“We’ve got a real bad situation, and we don’t need to let this moment miss us.”

“It has to hurt us as Caucasians, until we’re willing to pick up the baton and fight for our black African American brothers and sisters — which they are as one human race.”

“We’re shameful. We’re just adding to it. Our silence is so huge this time. We cannot be silent. Someone has to fight.”

The CEO went on to urge his audience to shine the shoes of African-Americans.

“I invite folks to put some words to action, and if we need to find somebody who needs to have their shoes shined, we need to just go right on over and shine their shoes.”

Cathy proceeded to rise from his couch and shine a black attendee’s shoes for several seconds, acting in a performative gesture in the midst of the recorded event.

Cathy is no longer Chick-fil-A’s CEO. The billionaire stepped down from his position in 2021, relinquishing the position to his son.

The clip is being circulated as the chicken company faces more scrutiny for its political leanings.

Some Chick-fil-A patrons have also been wary of the brand after an extremist Diversity, Equity & Inclusion statement was discovered on the chain’s website.

