This Hollywood and meme legend has something to say about the future of his country. And it’s not the typical drivel you’d expect from Tinseltown.

Actor, philanthropist and martial artist Chuck Norris outlined his endorsements of 10 different Republican candidates in an October WorldNetDaily article.

The action movie star is backing 10 GOP candidates who are running in the most competitive swing state contests in the midterms, though Norris did also shout out Democrat-turned-Independent Tulsi Gabbard as a potential future leader in this country.

He announced his endorsements jointly with his wife, Gena O’Kelley.

Norris recounted his own political evolution in the article, describing how he transitioned from Democrat to Republican in the 1960’s in part because of Democratic support for racial segregation.

The storied actor compared his own political journey to that of Ronald Reagan, himself a Democrat at one point before becoming a Republican.

The Air Force veteran slammed the party’s adherence to “modern-day cultural Woke movements like Critical Race Theory, Social Justice, and Black Lives Matter,” accusing Democrats of falsely representing themselves as a party amenable to the interests of minorities.

Norris issud a major waning that America could descend down a path to socialism and tyranny if the people fail to elect conservative public officials who will fight to preserve the Constitution.

“If we don’t stop liberal progressives now by electing more constitutionally conservative leaders, they will continue to lead most Americans (particularly younger generations) down the slippery slope to socialism and Marxism,” the 82-year old Norris warned.

Norris is backing Blake Masters, Herschel Walker, and Mehmet Oz in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania U.S Senate elections respectively.

The candidates are the GOP nominees in three elections that could determine control of the Senate in 2023.

The Hollywood tough guy is backing three Republican governors — Brian Kemp of Georgia, Greg Abbott of Texas, and Ron DeSantis of Florida. Norris describes DeSantis as a potential presidential candidate, pointing to him as “the complete definition of a level 5 leader.”

Norris is backing Hung Cao in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District and his own Texas state representative, Tan Parker, for the Texas State Senate.

The outspoken conservative is also backing Brian Dahle to take down Gov. Gavin Newsom in California.

Finally, Norris also made it a point to laud Kari Lake, whose perfect campaign thus far has put her in the driver’s seat in the Arizona gubernatorial race.

Not everyone that Norris endorsed is a Republican.

The conservative actor pointed to Tulsi Gabbard as a potential 2024 Vice Presidential candidate.

Gabbard, who served as a Democrat in the House of Representatives, left her party earlier this year in a rejection of the Democratic establishment.

“We have had our eye on her for the past year and feel she is a rising superstar for American politics,” Norris said of the rogue ex-Democrat, now an independent.

“She would make an incredible vice president and maybe even president one day.”

