ICYMI: CNN Presenter Says 'Holy Toledo' When He Sees Dem Polling Numbers as Party Breaks Humiliating Record

Look, I get that it’s common knowledge at this point, and it’s almost like beating a dead horse — or donkey, if you will — but it just bears repeating: The Democrats have no earthly clue what they’re doing, and they have been increasingly lost since a certain Donald Trump first rode down a gilded escalator in 2016.

And the people are noticing. As are the people noticing that people are noticing.

One such person is CNN political analyst Harry Enten, who recently caught some attention with a mid-March CNN segment where he didn’t mince words when it came to catastrophically bad Democratic polling, particularly for its congressmen.

“Look at the disapproval [ratings],” a flabbergasted Enten said in the clip. “Holy Toledo! Sixty-eight percent of all voters disapprove of how Democrats are doing in Congress.”

While Enten may feel like this revelation deserved a “Holy Toledo,” anyone who hasn’t been drinking the Democrat Kool-Aid has long known that the party has gone off the rails.

Whether you want to look at its elderly and derelict leadership, the youthful far-left fringe of the group, or even some of the more middle-of-the-road ones, nobody is lacking for blame in this rudderless, modern Democratic Party.

Its senior (emphasis on that word) leadership? Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer are too busy enriching themselves or trying to save their own political lives to provide any salient leadership to the party.

The less said about the “youth” in the party, like Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the better.

And even somewhat moderate Democrats, like Sen. John Fetterman, will inevitably have their warts.

Will the Democratic Party change direction before it’s too late? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (11 Votes) No: 98% (475 Votes)

The Democrats are leaderless and aimless — two things that are not exactly appealing to a voting electorate.

And while it’s been an apparent issue outside of deep-blue havens, for CNNers like Enten, it’s always interesting to see their response to the cold, hard numbers.

Here’s Enten just a few days after the above “Holy Toledo” moment, again citing poor Democrat polling, while parroting a basketball legend to do so:

To quote Charles Barkley, the Dem Party’s brand is “terrible, terrible”. Dems in Congress approval? A record low 21% overall & more Dems disapprove (49%) than approve (40%). Dem voters want Dems in Congress to fight Trump (65%) & 77% say they’re not fighting him enough. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/Iyw1myVqnE — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) March 17, 2025

“To quote Charles Barkley, the Dem Party’s brand is ‘terrible, terrible,'” Enten posted alongside the relevant clip. “Dems in Congress approval? A record low 21% overall & more Dems disapprove (49%) than approve (40%)

“Dem voters want Dems in Congress to fight Trump (65%) & 77% say they’re not fighting him enough. Yikes.”

“Yikes,” indeed.

And no “yikes” is perhaps bigger than Enten’s final tidbit in that post about Dems “not fighting [President Donald Trump] enough.” That is the ultimate catch-22 for the party, and an issue that won’t be so easy to fix for them.

On the one hand, as Enten alluded to, Democrats aren’t doing enough to counteract Trump’s agenda, at least according to these constituents.

On the other hand, Trump’s agenda is deeply popular. It’s not like the 2024 general election was especially close between him and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

You can alienate two-thirds of your own base, or alienate half the country. It’s not an especially fun choice.

Frankly, however, it really couldn’t have happened to a more deserving party.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.