ICYMI: Docs Reveal 2020 Efforts to Hide Intel from Trump That Showed China Meddled to Help Biden

If a gas station pump can steal your credit card information… electronic voting equipment can steal your vote.

To most Americans… it’s as simple as that.

So when Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard says she has new evidence showing intelligence officials withheld information about foreign interference in the 2020 election, and that intelligence memos show China accessed several state voter registration databases… at this point the American people are thinking to themselves, “Sounds about right!”

Sidney Powell and election experts identified that the vote for Biden and other Democrats were 3% to 5% overall greater wherever Dominion machines were used. Powell states that judges had prewritten statements ready to read and denied to look at any evidence of election fraud,… pic.twitter.com/76pXA2pUMK — The SCIF (@TheSCIF) May 29, 2026

Just the News reported that whistleblowers and unclassified memos cite evidence that China may have gained access to between 12 and 18 states’ voter registration databases in 2020 alone.

The article described efforts to suppress whistleblower complaints from the former national intelligence officer for cyber, Christopher Porter, about the extent of China’s malicious election activities.

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The article stated:

The ODNI is currently in possession of allegations made by one or more intelligence officers arguing that foreign interference efforts by China were de-emphasized or omitted entirely from final analytic assessments, kept out of the President’s Daily Brief, or PDB, or hidden from congressional oversight, according to documents reviewed by Just the News. These actions within the IC were taken in an alleged effort to undercut Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign and resist his China-related policies, according to the memos reviewed by Just the News. One email in the possession of ODNI allegedly states that an intelligence agency planned to massage one particular presidential briefing document meant for Trump to dodge the mention of election influence concerns despite raw intelligence reporting on the subject. The memos also point to emails showing alleged attempts by certain CIA officials to cover up election influence efforts by China and to push a CIA analyst to change a federal record about an agency meeting where CIA officials purportedly hinted that China-related evidence was being held back to avoid helping Trump in the 2020 race. Related: Trump Urges Kentucky Voters to Oust Thomas Massie Ahead of Primary: 'Must Be Thrown Out of Office' The memos also chronicle concerns about the handling of congressional briefings on foreign interference and Chinese interference attempts in 2020. The warnings raised and then purportedly suppressed inside the IC in 2020 also included concerns about vulnerabilities tied to Venezuela-linked election infrastructure, the documents state. Months before the 2020 presidential election, U.S. intelligence issued a secret but stark warning that foreign adversaries had the capability to “compromise” America’s voting infrastructure and raised specific concerns about the vulnerability of voter registration databases that later would be penetrated by China and Iran, a recently declassified memo obtained by Just the News also showed. The National Intelligence Council’s concerns were so extensive that officials personally briefed Trump at the White House in February 2020, according to photos obtained by Just the News showing top CIA, FBI, and Homeland Security officials joining with NIC analysts to inform the president. But the American public was never fully alerted, even after evidence emerged that China had gained access to voter registration data in multiple states.

The article ended by sharing that in early January 2021, then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe signed an unclassified letter stating that “from my unique vantage point as the individual who consumes all of the U.S. government’s most sensitive intelligence on the People’s Republic of China, I do not believe the majority view expressed by the Intelligence Community analysts fully and accurately reflects the scope of the Chinese government’s efforts to influence the 2020 U.S. federal elections.”

Ratcliffe went on to say, “I am adding my voice in support of the stated minority view — based on all available sources of intelligence, with definitions consistently applied, and reached independent of political considerations or undue pressure — that the People’s Republic of China sought to influence the 2020 U.S. federal elections.”

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