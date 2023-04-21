ICYMI: Grandpa Walks Off Reality Show After Seeing Who His Dance Partner Is: 'I'm a Man of God, I Can't Do This'

A November 2019 YouTube video has regained popularity on social media lately.

The video featured an elderly “grandpa” named Isaac, who to the surprise of his co-stars, drew a line in the sand for his Christian faith: He refused to dance with a drag queen.

The old man was featured on the YouTube channel “Participant,” where he along with two other “grandpas” were each paired with drag queens.

But when it finally came time to dance, Isaac left his partner hanging.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I can’t do this,” Isaac said, as he threw his hands up and walked away. “I’m a man of God, I can’t do this.”

If Isaac’s blatant refusal to partake in sin wasn’t inspiring enough, his fiery words in a follow-up interview were possibly even more encouraging.

“I love those people, I pray for them. I would never never do anything to hurt them or condemn them, but men are not supposed to dress like women. I’m not going to go along with that. It’s time to stand up and be a man of God!” Isaac said.

From the video, it appears as though Isaac did not know beforehand he would be dancing with drag queens, which would explain his apprehension throughout the ordeal.

“I’m not into touching, okay? I’m gonna’ put that out front — I’m no touching, no touching,” Isaac said as he was paired with his deep-voiced partner before eventually walking away.

Isaac’s refusal to touch the drag queen is reminiscent of a verse from the Bible: 2 Corinthians 6:17.

“Therefore go out from their midst, and be separate from them, says the Lord, and touch no unclean thing; then I will welcome you,” the verse reads.







In a side interview, Isaac expressed his dislike for the idea of dancing with the queens.

“I was very turned off by it,” he said. “But I wanted to use the wisdom of God to my approach, so I prayed about it. The Holy Spirit said, ‘I want you to stand up and be strong.'”

Isaac serves as an example for believers.

We do not have to accept the evil ideologies or doctrines of devils foisted upon us. In fact, the Bible commands us to reject such things.

And in today’s decadent climate, there is much to reject.

