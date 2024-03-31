Share
ICYMI: James Comer Made a Special Addition to the Hearing Chamber Just for Hunter Biden

 By Jack Davis  March 31, 2024 at 10:15am
As the House Oversight Committee held a hearing to ferret out the truth of the Biden family’s fiscal dealings, the Biden at the center of it all was not forgotten.

As noted by The Washington Times, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, of Kentucky, left an empty chair for Hunter Biden, who refused to appear.

“Your blatant planned-for-media event is not a proper proceeding but an obvious attempt to throw a Hail Mary pass after the game has ended,” Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney, wrote to the panel prior to the March 20 hearing, according to Reuters.

At one time, Hunter Biden insisted the only way he would appear before Congress was in a public setting and said he would rebuff offers and a subpoena to be deposed behind closed doors.

However, Hunter Biden eventually did appear before the panel in February in private.

Saying his panel had “called Hunter Biden’s bluff,” Comer said the March 20 hearing would address conflicts among witness statements.

During the hearing, Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, said Chinese President Xi Jinping was aware of the partnership that was being formed with the Bidens as Hunter Biden tried to put together an energy deal, according to the Times.

Jason Galanis, another former associate, also said that President Joe Biden was involved in his son’s business dealings with Chinese and Russian businesses.

The president has said he never participated in his son’s business operations.

During his opening statement, Comer said the panel has yet to find what the Bidens actually did for the money they earned, according to the Oversight Committee’s website.

“The Oversight Committee has found no credible evidence of the Bidens providing any work product. The Committee has identified no legitimate value or document or even one single hour of work that the Bidens have provided their business partners,” he said.

“What is apparent, after over a year of investigation, is that the Bidens do not work in any traditional sense of the word. They do not work as consultants. Or lawyers. Or advisors. The Bidens don’t sell a product or a service or a set of skills,” he said.

“The Bidens sell Joe Biden,” he said.

“The scam is simple. The Biden family promises they can make a foreign partner’s problems go away by engaging the U.S. government,” Comer said.

“It’s done over and over again. The Biden family promises Joe’s power, Joe Biden shows up, and millions of dollars come into the Bidens’ pockets. Joe Biden is the Biden family’s closer,” he said.

