ICYMI: Juan Williams Left with Blankest Expression Possible After MacCallum Destroys Him in 4 Seconds Flat

So many events are building to crisis points these days, it’s easy to overlook some small but telling incidents along the way.

Such was the case back on March 16, with a brief exchange between Fox News contributors Kellyanne Conway, Juan Williams and Martha MacCallum.

The video clip managed to encapsulate both the establishment media’s legacy of hostility towards the Trump administration and that same media’s outrageous denial regarding the evident crimes of the Biden family. Williams as usual was representing the willfully clueless press, but he found his core presumption shredded by four words from MacCallum.

Williams never was a bright speaker, which is odd considering his long career as a television pundit.

Williams is supposed to represent the leftist view on “fair and balanced” Fox, but commentators wonder if Williams really contributes anything other than boilerplate Democrat talking points.

Other Fox hosts, such as Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters, also have upended predictable responses from the former NPR journalist, but the tag team response by Conway and MacCallum left Williams speechless.

Air.TV captured the key moments of the exchange.

Conway, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and advisor, is divorcing her Trump-hating husband, George Conway.

Perhaps Conway is using this transition time to wrap up unfinished business. Conway’s comments to Williams felt like words she’d wanted to say for a long time.







According to Mediaite, Conway discussed developments on the slowly unrolling scandals of the Biden family. Conway said about Hunter Biden, “What he did, showing himself using drugs, using a handgun, that’s all possibly a felony. Don’t look the other way.”

Conway then called out Williams for his previous behavior towards her, versus the way he currently avoids acknowledging Hunter Biden’s crime-ridden laptop.

Conway said, “You know what, Juan? On this network, you called for my firing because of the ridiculous Hatch Act because I said Elizabeth Warren had lied about her ethnicity for 34 years. She did. Because I said Joe Biden was an old, rich, white, straight guy. He is. You said I should be fired for that and you’re OK with the Biden family getting $3 million dollars? That’s rich.”

Mediaite reported they were unable to identify when Williams called for Conway’s firing from the Trump administration.

Williams winced and blinked through Conway’s statements. When MacCallum gave him a brief chance to respond, Williams did not acknowledge calling for Conway’s termination. He did try to dismiss the evidence of the Biden family’s questionable business deals with China.

Williams said, “Well, I just think that when we look at these things, it’s all legitimate. Investigate away. But you know it’s become so partisan, it just looks like a witch hunt. I mean going after Hallie Biden, It was Hunter, now it’s Hallie, and none of it ties to Joe Biden. Zero.”

As MacCallum wrapped the segment, she deflated William’s denial of Joe Biden’s involvement.

“Well, ‘The Big Guy,’ as he was referred to in this particular transaction,” MacCallum said.

Williams was left silent when the connection he scoffed at was exposed.

It is widely believed Hunter Biden referred to his father President Joe Biden as “the Big Guy” when he described who would share in the profits received from Chinese connections.

One reason we do not have 100 percent confirmation yet that Joe Biden is TBG is the press does not ask him about it.

Like Williams, the establishment media wants to deny Joe Biden’s role in potentially treasonous activities, so they refuse to acknowledge or investigate the evidence.

Media companies which do not uncover and report the truth have no reliability or credibility.

When the media’s official position can be undermined by three words, it shows their position is a sham. By covering up rather than covering political corruption, the establishment media have become part of the corruption themselves.

