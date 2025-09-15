Share
Black Lives Matter protesters hold shields during a protest in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14, 2020.
Black Lives Matter protesters hold shields during a protest in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14, 2020. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

ICYMI: Just Before Charlie Kirk's Assassination BLM Condoned Physical Violence

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 15, 2025 at 4:00am
For those of you who missed it, just a reminder: On the same day that Charlie Kirk was killed, Black Lives Matter compared physical violence to a normal bodily function.

In a post that’s since come down, the official Instagram account of the Black Lives Matter movement posted a reel from a 1983 movie in which a black character says that “all oppressed people have a right to violence.”

While the context was uncertain, the reel seemed to reference the murder of Iryna Zarutska by a mentally ill man on the Charlotte, North Carolina, light rail.

“I got that white girl. I got that white girl,” her alleged killer, Decarlos Brown Jr., can be heard saying in video released by the Charlotte Transit Authority.

This would have been, then, the perfect time for a bit of circumspection. Surprise of surprises, Black Lives Matter didn’t do that.

Instead, the BLM’s account decided to re-publish a reel from the moviesofcolour Instagram account, which describes its mission thusly: “Celebrating every facet of filmmaking by creators of colour and their representation on screen.”

The movie in question is 1983’s “Born in Flames,” an indie film by a radical feminist that depicts women’s resistance to a government run by men.

“We have a right to violence,” a character named Zella said in the clip.

Did rhetoric like this contribute to Charlie Kirk’s assassination?

“And I want to tell you something, it’s like the right to pee. You got to have the right place. You got to have the right time. You got to have the appropriate situation.

“And I’m absolutely convinced that this is it,” she added.

This was sick enough before Kirk was killed, mind you:

The clip, like all Instagram Stories, stayed up for 24 hours before being automatically deleted, but that scarcely made it any better once Kirk was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University just after it was posted.

Related:
Video: Brawl Breaks Out at Charlie Kirk Vigil as BLM Punk Baits Mourners, but Bites Off More Than He Can Chew

Rest assured, in the days and weeks to come, we’ll see some permutation of this in order to justify what happened to Charlie Kirk. We’ve already seen the hedging in some of the “condolences” issued by people who didn’t agree with Kirk: stuff like “I don’t want to see anyone get killed, but…” or “I didn’t agree with him on anything, however…”

For once, some politicians and media are providing pushback to including these caveats to any sort of denunciation of Kirk’s killing.

Perhaps this gels into genuine sympathy. Or perhaps it goes the opposite way: The caveats disappear, and the left starts talking about Kirk as an odious human being simply because he stood up for what he believed in — and it didn’t fit their narrative.

Why wouldn’t they? After all, just days after video of Decarlos Brown Jr. saying, “I got that white girl. I got that white girl,” the official Black Lives Matter account on social media not only issued a clip saying that “all oppressed people have a right to violence,” they did it from a dystopian movie. It’s not too difficult to draw an inference from the clip that they view violence as a necessary thing — not even an evil. It’s like a bodily function; you’ve gotta let out the hate somehow, I suppose.

With priorities like that, are we at all surprised that Charlie Kirk is dead? The one thing that his murder and Iryna’s had in common is both were same the fruit of the same poisonous tree. Conservatives cannot let this be forgotten.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation