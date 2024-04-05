ICYMI: Murder Suspect and 'Satans' Gang No. 2 Arrested in Texas After Getting Through Biden's Super Secure Border

Under Joe Biden’s failed presidency, the United States has devolved into a dumping ground for criminal illegal aliens who make a mockery of the U.S. immigration system by abusing its asylum process.

In March, a drug lord who’s on the Colombian National Police’s “10 Most Wanted” criminals list for serial murder, extortion and drug trafficking was arrested in Texas after illegally crossing our porous southern border two months earlier, KENS-TV in San Antonio reported.

Authorities said Aderbis Pirela, 29, was the second-in-command of the Colombian crime ring Los Satanás — the Satans — which extorted people and killed them if their demands weren’t met.

According to Colombian authorities, Pirela escaped capture by fleeing through migration zones in Central America and Mexico and hiding among the caravans of illegal aliens headed toward the United States.

“Gen. Jose Daniel Gualdron, commander of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, said Pirela had been monitored for months as he crossed the Darién Gap at the Colombia-Panama border, hidden among thousands of migrants,” the San Antonio Express-News reported on March 15.

“Once in Mexico, he began seeking political asylum in the United States,” the police commander said.

3/14: USBP, ICE, HSI, Texas DPS & San Antonio PD all worked together to identify, locate & arrest Aderbis Segundo Pirela-Pirela. Why? He is a Venezuelan national residing in New Braunfels, TX, and he’s wanted in Colombia for charges of trafficking, homicide, & extortion! pic.twitter.com/lni4M1OE9Y — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) March 18, 2024

In a sickening illustration of Biden’s disregard for the safety of Americans, Pirela was arrested on Jan. 2 for illegally crossing the border. However, he was released three days later while his deportation case was being processed in a scheme known as “catch-and-release.”

Is Biden to blame for this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1430 Votes) No: 0% (5 Votes)

He was then arrested again in March.

“On March 12, special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Antonio arrested Pirela and transferred him to ICE custody in San Antonio at the South Texas ICE Processing Center, pending the outcome of his immigration case,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

What’s chilling is that Biden’s de facto open-borders policy has fueled an unprecedented surge in criminal illegal aliens entering the United States.

Criminal illegal aliens are individuals who were convicted of crimes such as murder, child molestation, rape or drug trafficking, either abroad or in the United States, prior to being apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol.

As you might expect, thugs who commit crimes in their homelands often continue their rampages once they sneak into the United States.

One notable example is the criminal illegal alien who murdered California resident Kate Steinle in 2015 despite having been deported numerous times.

Jose Inez Garcia Zarate was a seven-time convicted felon who had been deported five times before he killed the 32-year-old Steinle.

Similarly, Jose Antonio Ibarra — the illegal alien from Venezuela accused of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley in February — had been arrested in New York in August on a child endangerment charge but was released.

Six months later, Ibarra allegedly beat 22-year-old Riley to death while she was jogging on the University of Georgia campus.

Instead of being outraged that Americans are murdered by criminals who aren’t even supposed to be here in the first place, Democrats and their establishment media minions attack those who oppose illegal immigration.

Chief among their targets is former President Donald Trump, who has been smeared as a “racist” for pointing out the truth that scores of murderers and rapists illegally cross our porous southern border.

How many more Laken Rileys and Kate Steinles must be sacrificed on the altar of toxic left-wing agendas before Democrats concede that unfettered illegal immigration is a direct threat to public safety and national security?

