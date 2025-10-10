ICYMI: RFK Jr, Wife Considered Staging Marital Separation to Protect Her from Deranged Leftists

How bad are things on the left when it comes to dissenters within the tribe, particularly in Hollywood?

It’s so bad that the spouse of one prominent heterodox Democrat who came out against former President Joe Biden — and who is now in President Donald Trump’s cabinet — was offered a fake separation from her husband to spare her career.

In case you missed it, actress Cheryl Hines — best known for her role on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” alongside Larry David — told CBS News her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. actually offered her a mock separation, to spare her the career damage that comes from showing disloyalty to the Democrats.

RFK Jr.’s offer came as he was preparing to run against then-President Joe Biden in 2023, amid his criticism of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. But it came up yet again in Hines’ memoir “Unscripted,” now that her husband of 11 years is leading the Department of Health and Human Services.

As CBS’ Natalie Morales noted in the interview published this week, Kennedy “suggested the couple fake a separation to save her scrutiny.”

“Was that even a consideration at the time?” Morales asked.

“No,” Hines replied. “I didn’t understand how that was going to help. I didn’t. But I understood what he was talking about. I appreciated it.”

She added that she could “never get used to being a political spouse” and said many in Hollywood found it difficult to be friends with her, after RFK Jr. left the liberal fold.

As for her on-screen partner David, a very avid Democrat, Hines said, “That’ll be a question for Larry, but let’s be honest — he can’t love it.”

This isn’t a new revelation, mind you. It goes back to a 2023 profile in The New York Times during RFK Jr.’s presidential bid, titled, “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Wants to Be President. Cheryl Hines Is Along for the Ride.”

From the piece:

Mr. Kennedy said it was a difficult time for them. “I saw how it was affecting her life and I said to her, ‘We should just announce that we are separated,’ so that you can have some distance from me,” he said. “We wouldn’t really be doing anything, we would just — I felt so desperate about protecting her at a time where my statements and my decisions were impacting her.”

He said he even wrote up a news release, though it never went out. Ms. Hines said that was never an option, although she was upset with Mr. Kennedy for his choice of words. “It was also frustrating to hear Bobby say things that could so easily be twisted into snippets that misrepresented his meaning and didn’t represent who he is,” she said.

Several months later, Mr. Kennedy approached her to say he was considering running for office. “It was definitely a discussion,” Ms. Hines said, “because he said, ‘If you don’t want me to do it, I won’t.’” She ultimately agreed.

Because RFK Jr. had strong opinions about vaccines and Biden that were viewed as dangerous, these personal elements had to be considered.

The Democrats subsequently rigged things for Biden until this happened:

At that point, RFK Jr. had already gone the independent route but would ultimately endorse then-candidate Trump two months later, during those “107 Days” that Kamala Harris is busy complaining about right now, arguing she simply didn’t have enough time to make her case since Biden hadn’t stepped aside early enough.

Now that Trump is president, RFJ Jr.’s ideas about American health and how to improve it have caught the ears of those in the White House.

He may not be sitting in the Oval Office, but his position with liberals is arguably worse now. Just running against Biden and against the COVID vaccine mandates was enough to trigger Tinseltown’s elite.

If this isn’t proof of Trump Derangement Syndrome being a psychiatric disorder that’s particularly prevalent in the Golden State — so much so that RFK Jr. and his wife were discussing faking a separation — I don’t know what is.

