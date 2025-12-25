Share
Commentary
Democratic Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson speaks at a hearing in Miami, Florida, on Oct. 19, 2017.
Commentary
Democratic Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson speaks at a hearing in Miami, Florida, on Oct. 19, 2017. (Joe Skipper / Getty Images)

ICYMI Video: Dem. Rep. Frederica Wilson Claims Returning Prayer and 10 Commandments to Schools Could Be the Most Anti-Semitic Thing Possible

 By Michael Austin  December 25, 2025 at 8:00am
Share

When Moses received the Ten Commandments from God on Mount Sinai, he was receiving what would become the core moral and ethical teachings of the Bible.

But a few thousand years down the line, one Democratic member of Congress would insist that those Ten Commandments were somehow a weapon of anti-Semitism.

Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democrat from Florida, insisted earlier this year that Republican attempts to bring faith back into schools are discriminatory toward Jewish students, even when those efforts center on the Ten Commandments.

The 83-year-old lawmaker said in footage from a hearing posted to her Facebook page on Sept. 11 that Republicans were working “to come up with a plan to determine how we can institute prayer in schools so that we can hurt little Jewish students’ feelings, break their heart, and bring them to tears.”

“How can you hold a hearing on anti-Semitism when the president announced that this week?” she berated her Republican colleagues.

“I believe in separation of church and state. And now Republicans are saying we’re going to ask schools to be sure to post the Ten Commandments on every school classroom wall, and post a crucifix on every classroom wall,” Wilson asserted.

No Republican lawmaker has suggested putting crucifixes in government schools. Those will probably remain features of Roman Catholic parochial schools, but it’s hard to see them breaking into the mainstream school system any time soon.

There are indeed some proposals about posting the Ten Commandments in school classrooms. But seeing as they are common to both Christianity and modern Judaism, how could such an action be anti-Semitic?

Wilson nevertheless continued her emotionalized appeal, asking Republicans, “What is more anti-Semitic than that?”

“Breaking little Jewish children’s hearts, breaking their spirits, and making them contemplate if there is a place in that school for them?” she asked.

Related:
Kamala Cries Sexism, Proves Why She's Not Fit to Be a Leader: 'I Don't Aspire to Be Humble'

“How dare you!”

Wilson was speaking as if some of her Republican colleagues would imminently be kicking down elementary school doors, rounding up the Jewish students, and shoving crucifixes in their faces until they submit to Christian baptism.

But proposals about having the Ten Commandments in classrooms are simply seeking to recognize the fact that they have been an important part of American civic life since our founding.

Even more so, the Ten Commandments are the best way to live today, and students should know that.

Wilson somehow thinks that basic morality is not only inappropriate in classrooms, but is offensive to a religion which explicitly assents to that part of the Bible.

She either needs a reality check, or a thorough Bible study about the ninth commandment: “You shall not bear false witness.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Poll: Young Protestants Are Officially Outnumbered by the 'Nones'
Wild Christmas Miracle: Watch a Bona Fide Miracle in Real Time as Skydiver Gets Caught on Plane, Plummets, then Manages to Cheat Death
A Growing Share of British People Are Returning to Religion - But Not Christianity
ICYMI Video: Dem. Rep. Frederica Wilson Claims Returning Prayer and 10 Commandments to Schools Could Be the Most Anti-Semitic Thing Possible
Surprising Share of College Students Thinks 'Words Can Be Violence'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation