ICYMI Video: Dem. Rep. Frederica Wilson Claims Returning Prayer and 10 Commandments to Schools Could Be the Most Anti-Semitic Thing Possible

When Moses received the Ten Commandments from God on Mount Sinai, he was receiving what would become the core moral and ethical teachings of the Bible.

But a few thousand years down the line, one Democratic member of Congress would insist that those Ten Commandments were somehow a weapon of anti-Semitism.

Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democrat from Florida, insisted earlier this year that Republican attempts to bring faith back into schools are discriminatory toward Jewish students, even when those efforts center on the Ten Commandments.

The 83-year-old lawmaker said in footage from a hearing posted to her Facebook page on Sept. 11 that Republicans were working “to come up with a plan to determine how we can institute prayer in schools so that we can hurt little Jewish students’ feelings, break their heart, and bring them to tears.”

“How can you hold a hearing on anti-Semitism when the president announced that this week?” she berated her Republican colleagues.

“I believe in separation of church and state. And now Republicans are saying we’re going to ask schools to be sure to post the Ten Commandments on every school classroom wall, and post a crucifix on every classroom wall,” Wilson asserted.

REMARKABLLE VIDEO – ICYMI: Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson recently claimed that returning prayer to schools and putting the 10 Commandments up in classrooms may be the most antisemitic thing possible. pic.twitter.com/eCqQWxZzMU — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) December 8, 2025

No Republican lawmaker has suggested putting crucifixes in government schools. Those will probably remain features of Roman Catholic parochial schools, but it’s hard to see them breaking into the mainstream school system any time soon.

There are indeed some proposals about posting the Ten Commandments in school classrooms. But seeing as they are common to both Christianity and modern Judaism, how could such an action be anti-Semitic?

Wilson nevertheless continued her emotionalized appeal, asking Republicans, “What is more anti-Semitic than that?”

“Breaking little Jewish children’s hearts, breaking their spirits, and making them contemplate if there is a place in that school for them?” she asked.

“How dare you!”

Wilson was speaking as if some of her Republican colleagues would imminently be kicking down elementary school doors, rounding up the Jewish students, and shoving crucifixes in their faces until they submit to Christian baptism.

But proposals about having the Ten Commandments in classrooms are simply seeking to recognize the fact that they have been an important part of American civic life since our founding.

Even more so, the Ten Commandments are the best way to live today, and students should know that.

Wilson somehow thinks that basic morality is not only inappropriate in classrooms, but is offensive to a religion which explicitly assents to that part of the Bible.

She either needs a reality check, or a thorough Bible study about the ninth commandment: “You shall not bear false witness.”

