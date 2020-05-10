Idaho Beef Company Gives $8 Million Worth of World's Best Steak to Hard-Hit Communities

The food banks in San Francisco were bulging this month after an Idaho beef company made a massive donation of steaks as its way of helping Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Snake River Farms, owned by Agri Beef Co., donated about $8 million worth of premium Wagyu steaks to health care workers, restaurant workers who have lost their jobs and communities hit hard by the disease, according to a news release on PerishableNews.com.

The family-owned company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

“Snake River Farms and Double R Ranch are part of Agri Beef, a family owned and operated business dedicated to producing the highest quality beef and pork in the United States,” the company said on its website.

“Founded in 1968 by Robert Rebholtz, Sr., Agri Beef started as a ranching and feeding operation and grown to incorporate every step of the beef lifecycle which includes ranching, cattle feeding, animal nutrition, and beef processing. This comprehensive approach ensures the products that arrive at your door are the best available.”

TRENDING: NBC Admits to Airing Highly Deceptive Edit of Attorney General Barr's Comments

About $2 million of that donation was in the form of 35,000 Wagyu steaks that went to food banks and other nonprofits in San Francisco.

“A friend of a friend mentioned there was this big steak donation that wanted to be made in SF and they didn’t know who to give it to or how to handle it. Because I have a lot of contacts with nonprofits and community organizations it all came together,” Kanishka Karunaratne Cheng of Together SF, which helped connect the beef company with recpients, told KGO.

“So random! So bizarre! I was like, ‘Are you sure? Are we really doing this?’ Turns out yes we are! They showed up today and we are delivering them,” she said.

Susan Murphy of Faces SF took 600 of Snake River’s steaks to a food drive in the city.

“They will be extremely surprised and grateful especially to have meat on the table,” she said.

Snake River Farms of Idaho donates $2 million worth of Wagyu steaks to food banks, nonprofits in San Francisco – ABC13 Houston https://t.co/1P38tKaz9e — Bryant Adleson (@BAdleson) May 7, 2020

All told, the company gave out about 200,000 steaks to communities that include New York City, Seattle and Los Angeles.

“At Snake River Farms we are a family business. From our ranchers to our distributor partners, we are all in this together,” said Jay Theiler, executive director of marketing at Snake River Farms.

“We are firm believers that in times of crisis, food can bring comfort and healing. We care deeply and are grateful to everyone on the front lines that are risking their own health for the sake of all of us, restaurant workers who have been displaced and our community members who are in need,” Theiler said.

RELATED: Amy Klobuchar Issues Threat Against Republicans if Vote-by-Mail Is Not Funded

From our entire family, THANK YOU to all of the #HealthcareHeroes for their tireless efforts on the frontlines ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qq4j2gOQkr — snakeriverfarms (@snakeriverfarms) April 28, 2020

In New York, the steaks have been delivered to Northwell Health’s 23 hospitals as a gesture of support to front-line medical responders.

Do you think private companies are better equipped to deal with this crisis than the government? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (513 Votes) 5% (29 Votes)

“The Emergency Medicine Service Line is grateful for the generous donation from Prime Food and Snake River Farms. Our teams are working hard in the emergency departments every day and every night because we believe in caring for our communities,” said Dr. John D’Angelo, senior vice president and executive director of emergency medicine services at Northwell Health.

“To see that caring reciprocated is outstanding.”

“There’s only one way we’ll get through this crisis — together,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

“Hospitality workers are making extraordinary sacrifices right now, and we’re grateful for the spirit of caring and community that Snake River Farms and Newport Meat are showing with this generous donation.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.