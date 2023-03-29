Parler Share
Idaho Murder Case Gets Major Twist After Prosecutors Forced to Disclose Results of 'Internal Affairs Investigation'

 By Richard Moorhead  March 29, 2023 at 3:21pm
The state of Idaho is submitting information to the court that could complicate the case of University of Idaho homicide defendant Bryan Kohberger.

Latah County prosecutors informed Judge Megan Marshall this week that they’re planning on disclosing “potential Brady/Giglio material” related to a police officer who investigated the quadruple homicide case, Fox News reported.

The material could be useful to Kohberger’s defense team.

Under the Brady and Giglio legal precedents, prosecutors are required to disclose information that could be exculpatory for a defendant or bring the credibility of potential witnesses into question.

The material in question originated from a “confidential internal affairs investigation” regarding the officer involved in the case.

Marshall has imposed a protective order on the material, shielding it from public release.

One former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers raised a wide range of possibilities about the material’s content.

“It could be anything,” Neama Rahmani told Fox.

“It could be beating his wife. It could be driving fast and when he’s pulled over, pulling out his badge when he shouldn’t. It could be smoking weed.”

Rahmani speculated that the disclosure was being made by the prosecution to avoid any loose ends in what will likely be a death penalty trial.

“In the prosecution’s case, you’re thinking ahead. ‘OK, I got a strong case. You know what, I’m just going to disclose everything because I don’t want an appellate issue down the road.'”

Kohberger is facing four first-degree murder charges in connection with a stabbing spree at the residence of four college students in Moscow, Idaho, in November.

The former criminology PhD student at nearby Washington State University has maintained his innocence but has not yet entered a plea.

Richard Moorhead
Conversation