Idaho Murder Victim's Father Tears Into Suspect: 'The Little Coward...'

 By Michael Austin  January 1, 2023 at 3:33pm
Authorities believe they finally have the man responsible for the brutal murder of four Idaho college students, Byran Kohberger, 28, in custody.

For the first time since Kohberger’s apprehension, the father of one of the victims, Steve Goncalves, has chosen to speak out.

Goncalves’s daughter, Kaylee, was one of the four victims. The others were her roommates, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin.

In November, the four were reportedly murdered in their sleep by someone carrying some sort of blade.

“The little coward that had finally got caught running,” Goncalves said, according to ABC News.

“I still think everyone’s innocent until proven guilty, so I put that in the back of my mind.”

When shown a picture of Kohberger in custody, Goncalves called the suspected murderer a “broken soul, pitiful human being.”

Goncalves is already looking forward to seeing Kohberger in court.

“This guy’s gonna have to look me in my eyes multiples times, and I’m going to be looking for the truth. That’s really what I’m going to be looking for,” he said, according to ABC News.

Will Kohberger be convicted of these murder charges?

In addition to his commentary on Kohberger, Goncalves revealed that his family has found some connections between Kaylee and the suspect.

As of now, however, they are not yet ready to share what those connections are.



Kohberger was apprehended on Friday in Pennsylvania.

As it turns out, Kohberger, 28, is currently listed as a Ph.D. student at Washington State University. Interestingly, his area of study was criminology, according to WPVI-TV.

Some have speculated that his area of study may have helped him stay ahead of the authorities for as long as he did.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry made it clear that he believed Kohberger was truly the one responsible for the Moscow, Idaho, murders.

“We truly believe we have the individual that committed these crimes,” he said.

In addition, Fry told the outlet that he was disappointed to learn of Kohberger’s area of study in college.

“That’s not what we want in our profession,” the police chief told Fox News. “We hold ourselves to a higher standard, and we hold ourselves to a ethical standard.”

