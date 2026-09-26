Idaho Prop 1 Isn't 'Reproductive Freedom': It's a Vote to Kill More Babies

A wave of moral relativism washing over society laps at Idaho’s borders relentlessly. Proposition 1 is a relatively immoral current of this tidal trash seeking to flood the Gem State.

In a world of insensible rhetoric, there are still places where plain speaking and virtuous common sense matter. Idahoans believe words have meaning.

We know what a woman is and we don’t find it hard to define one. We also know excrement when we smell it and how to scrape it off our boots.

Proposition 1 is a pile into which we should avoid stepping.

The group promoting the initiative is called Idahoans United for Women and Families. Their name is nothing more than word salad. How does their desire for more abortions in Idaho unite women and families?

The referendum’s title, the “Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act,” is spin-tested nonsense.

This act is intended to permit the killing of babies up to “fetal viability.” How is it “Reproductive Freedom” if we are not free to reproduce by producing babies?

What is “fetal viability”? According to the initiative’s wording, “fetal viability” means the point in a pregnancy when “in the good faith judgment of an attending health care professional and based on the particular facts of the case known to the health care professional at the time, the fetus has a significant likelihood of sustained survival outside of the uterus without the application of extraordinary medical measures.”

“Good faith judgment” is truly an “eye-of-the-beholder” standard. Shockingly, the term “extraordinary medical measures” goes undefined, meaning it too is a matter of opinion.

Idaho’s current abortion restrictions are the target of multiple legal challenges. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, says the Constitution does not grant a right to abortion. As abortions are not a right, Idaho is free to allow, prohibit, regulate, or restrict them as its elected leaders and citizens prefer.

Dobbs may have ended the tyranny of Roe, but it certainly hasn’t stopped abortions. Why should Idaho join the states allowing open season on unborn babies?

The Guttmacher Institute, a New York-based nonprofit research and policy organization and abortion advocacy group, reported that more than 1.1 million clinician-provided abortions were performed in the U.S. in 2025.

One million of anything can’t be described as “rare” even if they were “safe.”

According to a study published in 2022 and updated in 2024 by the Charlotte Lozier Institute, a Virginia-based pro-life organization, the top reasons women choose abortions are as follows — rape and incest, 0.4 percent; risk to the woman’s life or a major bodily function, 0.3 percent; other physical health concerns, 2.2 percent; abnormality in the unborn baby, 1.2 percent; elective and unspecified reasons, 95.9 percent.

This study demonstrates that abortions most often occur for the least defensible reasons.

Idaho’s people place great value on constitutional liberties, rugged individualism, and the right to life. We are unlike many of our fellow states in terms of our values and principles, and that is something in which Idahoans take great pride.

Proposition 1 isn’t about “choice,” “healthcare,” or “freedom.”

Those words have meaning, and they have nothing to do with abortion. They are being used to obscure the reality of what the initiative asks — permission to kill more babies.

Vote no on Proposition 1.

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