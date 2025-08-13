Idaho Student Killer Complaining to Guards as Fellow Inmates Taunt Him Almost 24/7: 'It's Driving Him Crazy'

Bryan Kohberger is getting a rough welcome to his new home inside Idaho’s most secure prison.

The convicted murderer of four University of Idaho students is reportedly being harassed around the clock by fellow inmates, according to the Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old former Washington State University criminology Ph.D. student pleaded guilty last month to the November 2022 murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

The plea spared him the death penalty. Prosecutors had said they intended to seek it if the case went to trial.

Now serving four consecutive life sentences without parole, Kohberger is housed on the J Block inside the Idaho Maximum Security Institution outside Boise.

The block reportedly holds up to 128 inmates, including those in protective custody, restrictive housing, and death row.

Inmates are confined to single-person cells, moved in restraints, and allowed one hour of outdoor recreation per day.

Kohberger is in restrictive housing, which means he is in his cell for 23 hours a day.

Inmates in nearby cells have allegedly collaborated to torment him.

“They are literally getting up into the grate and yelling at him,” retired homicide detective Chris McDonough told the Daily Mail.

“The inmates are taking it in turns doing it. It’s relentless.”

“It’s driving him crazy,” McDonough said. “The inmates are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day — taunting him through the vents in his cell.”

According to McDonough, the harassment has irritated Kohberger enough that he has complained to guards that he is sleep-deprived.

Former prison minister Keith Rovere told Fox News Digital that Kohberger is making a mistake by complaining.

“You can’t do that in prison. You stay silent and keep your mouth shut,” Rovere said.

By complaining, Rovere said, Hohberger risks being labeled a “rat” by his fellow inmates.

Rovere said the killer’s loss of control could be pushing him toward a mental breaking point.

Former convict Seth Ferranti told Fox News that being tormented is something Kohberger can expect, likely for the remainder of his life.

“I think he’ll have a target on his back — child molesters, rapists, and woman beaters get smashed, and he’ll be stereotyped like that,” Ferranti said.

Kohberger showed no emotion last month as family members of his victims addressed him directly.

