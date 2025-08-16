A new disturbing detail has been revealed about the life of convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger, the man who took the lives of four University of Idaho students in 2022.

Forensics company Cellebrite were given the responsibility of looking at Kohberger’s phone and laptop to search for evidence connecting him to the murders he is now serving life in prison for.

Despite his efforts in using data erasing software three days after the murders, digital forensics company Cellebrite was still able to find autofill data, which revealed his incredibly disturbing porn habit according to the New York Post.

“Sleeping,” “forced,” “raped,” “voyeur,” and “passed out” were all keywords used by Kohberger.

Despite the Post saying evidence does not suggest he sexually assaulted any of the victims, the father of one victim, Kaylee Goncalves, says Kohberger’s “weird sexual fetishes” did factor into Kohberger taking Goncalves’s life.

Chronic porn use has been observed to change a person’s brain, altering their morals and willpower.

An article by Mental Health found, “an increase in violent or degrading behavior is more commonly linked to aggressive porn.”

According to the author, the reward center of the brain changes as users seek more novel forms of porn to receive a greater dopamine hit.

Neuroscience News notes porn use is correlated to the erosion of the prefrontal cortex, a part of the brain responsible for executive function that determines morals and willpower.

The night before his execution, notorious serial killer Ted Bundy said porn factored into the violent behaviors he saw in many of his fellow inmates.

Is this what led Kohberger to commit an evil act and take four people’s lives in 2022?

While it would be hard to pinpoint the exact single cause for a murder’s motivations in their habits, upbringing, and generally, their environment, such evidence cannot be overlooked.

Porn is a grave threat to our morality when looking at Kohberger, Bundy, or just regular people who never go onto commit violence and cause death.

Regular people, most notably children, have access to this material at the most sensitive and developmental stages in life.

Although every chronic porn viewer won’t go onto become a murderer, they will find a life full of depression, anxiety, lack of willpower, and generally less control of their lives as they find themselves at the mercy of an addiction.

This is an addiction in every sense of the word.

It’s true danger comes from how easily we find it. You don’t need a dealer, you don’t need to leave your home, you don’t need to pay anyone.

It is available all the time, anywhere, for free.

That’s the true danger that leaves so many people vulnerable to it.

