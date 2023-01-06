Idaho Suspect's Sister Starred in Horror Film with Similarities to Moscow Murders - Director Shocked

Eleven years before four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s sister appeared in a horror film about college students being stabbed to death.

While she was in college, Amanda Kohberger appeared in the 2011 movie “Two Days Back” in which several college students are slaughtered in a remote forest, according to the New York Post.

Bryan Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in the Nov. 13 deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

Kevin Boon, a professor of English and media studies at Penn State Mont Alto who wrote and directed “Two Days Back,” was stunned that his film might have some connections to the grisly Idaho crime.

“You’re f***ing kidding me, her brother is that guy? … Holy cow,” he told the Post.

Kohberger, a student who hoped to be an actress, won her part as Lori after an open audition, Boon said.

“I remember her well. I directed the movie, wrote the movie, I cast her. She is a lovely woman who was very nice. I liked her a lot,” he said.

“There was nothing weird about her. I cannot believe that’s her brother,” Boon told the Post.

Amanda Kohberger wanted a film career, he said. But the only credit on her IMDb page is “Two Days Back.”

“I know she had tried to get into movies. On low-budget movies, there’s a bunch of scummy kind of guys, but she was smart enough not to go for that stuff,” he said.

In the film, several students go into the woods on an environmental mission, but some of them end up being killed.

The character played by Kohberger was not among the characters killed.







Kohberger is currently a licensed school counselor in Pennsylvania, according to the Post.

This week, more information emerged concerning her brother’s activities after the Nov. 12 murders.

According to CNN, which cited a source it did not name, Bryan Kohberger gave the interior and exterior of his car a thorough cleaning and wore surgical gloves several times while under surveillance at his family’s Pennsylvania home.

The source said Kohberger “cleaned his car, inside and outside, not missing an inch,” the report said.

A report from Fox News, citing a court filing, said he changed the registration and license plates on his 2015 white Hyundai Elantra five days after the killings.

Prior to the murders, he has Pennsylvania license plates on the car, the report said. On Nov. 18, he registered his car in Washington state and received Washington license plates.

