The identity of the man found drowned to death just outside of former President Barack Obama’s home in Martha’s Vineyard has been identified.

As it turns out, the man is, in fact, tied to the Obama family.

On Monday, Massachusetts State Police identified the man as Tafari Campbell, a former employee of Obama.

“Mr. Campbell was employed by former President Obama and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of his passing,” a State Police representative said, according to the Boston Herald.

“President and Mrs. Obama were not present at the residence at the time of the accident.”

The outlet stated he was the Obamas’ private chef.

An investigation into his death is currently being conducted by the State Police.

News about the incident began to break after a 911 call was placed from the Obamas’ estate late Sunday.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, witnesses saw the man now known to be Campbell struggling to stay afloat.

He had been paddleboarding in Edgartown Great Pond, which is located “just yards away” from the former president’s home on the Massachusetts island.

Authorities continued searching for the man from Sunday night to Monday morning.

Audio from a dispatcher’s call to local law enforcement was included in the outlet’s reporting.

In the clip, the dispatcher called on Edgartown rescue personnel to respond to a “possible drowning.”

Subsequently, the official Edgartown Police Twitter account provided an update.

“EPD is assisting multiple agencies searching for a missing adult male paddle boarder in Edgartown Great Pond,” the Edgartown Police Department tweeted late Sunday.

“Please remain away from this area and allow emergency responders to perform their search,” it said.

Then, late in the morning (afternoon ET) the Daily Mail updated its report to say a body had been found.

At the time, no name was given, only a description of the victim as a black man.

