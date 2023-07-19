The plot continues to thicken in the House Oversight Committee’s Hunter Biden probe.

In June, several documents were released to the public revealing the IRS had recommended felony charges be brought against the president’s son. This came as a result of an IRS investigation that discovered, among other things, his failure to report at least $2.2 million in taxes. In spite of the recommendation, Hunter Biden pled guilty to lesser misdemeanor charges.

An IRS whistleblower, who claims to be at the center of the case, is set to reveal his identity during a hearing on Wednesday.

Fox News received a copy of his prepared testimony, which reportedly reveals him to be a “gay Democrat married to a man.” He’s reportedly worked as an IRS Criminal Investigation Division special agent for 13 years.

In the eyes of many, this whistleblower’s political alignment with the Biden administration will add credibility to his claims.

The testimony alleges numerous, specific examples of politically-motivated federal interference in the investigation of Hunter Biden’s tax crimes.

Officials from the Department of Justice, the FBI and the IRS are all alleged to have interfered in such ways.

As an example, the testimony will claim federal prosecutors “slow-walked the investigation,” prevented the interviewing of key witnesses and blocked entire lines of questioning pertinent to the investigation.

Lines of questioning specifically concerning President Joe Biden were reportedly blocked.

The whistleblower believes these decisions were “influenced by politics.”

“[Hunter Biden] should have been charged with a tax felony, and not only the tax misdemeanor charge,” the testimony reads, per Fox News.

The yet-to-be-named IRS agent will go as far as to claim certain text messages exist proving the president’s involvement in his son’s illicit overseas business dealings.

In conclusion, he will recommend a number of additional investigations be launched concerning the Biden family, with a special counsel assigned to oversee each one.

Another IRS whistleblower who already revealed himself, Gary Shapley — the supervisor of the Hunter Biden investigation — is also expected to testify Wednesday.

His testimony was obtained by Fox News as well.

Shapley will allege the investigation was purposefully “slow-walked,” so it would conclude after the 2020 presidential election.

“The warrants were ready as early as April 2020, but the Delaware USAO pushed them off until after the November 2020 election and then never pursued them,” Shapley will testify, per Fox News.

“After an electronic search warrant on Hunter Biden’s Apple iCloud account led us to WhatsApp messages with several CEFC China Energy executives where he claimed to be sitting and discussing business with his father Joe Biden, we sought permission to follow up on the information in the messages.”

“Prosecutors would not allow it.”

