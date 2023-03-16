Identity Revealed of 'New' Biden Family Member Who Got Cash from China

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky revealed on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s former daughter-in-law Hallie Biden received tens of thousands of dollars from a Chinese energy firm in 2017.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee has been looking into the family’s business affairs since his party took a House majority in January.

In a conversation with The New York Post, Comer revealed that a previously anonymous Biden family member who received the payments is the wife of President Joe Biden’s late son Beau, who died in 2015.

Hallie was involved in a romantic relationship with Hunter Biden for several years after her husband’s death. She dated her husband’s brother from 2016 until 2019 — during a time when he is alleged to have raked in money for the family overseas.

During the time of the relationship, she was reportedly paid $35,000 in 2017 over the course of two transactions in relation to Chinese State Energy HK Limited, which is connected to CEFC China Energy.

The information was discovered after the committee used a subpoena to obtain the Biden family’s financial records.

The Post, citing information provided by Comer, reported Hallie was paid by Biden family business associate John “Rob” Walker.

Biden had dinner at Hallie’s home last Friday in Delaware, The Post reported.

CEFC China Energy is the same company Joe Biden is alleged to have received 10 percent from as “the big guy” in the Post’s initial reporting of potential influence peddling it first reported before the 2020 election.

Do you think any Biden family members will go to jail? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 29% (232 Votes) No: 71% (576 Votes)

In a news release Thursday, Comer outlined the House Oversight Committee’s findings about the latest in the Biden family’s scandalous business relationships in a memo.

“Notably, on March 1, 2017, less than two months after Vice President Joe Biden left public office, State Energy HK Limited, a Chinese company, wired $3 million to Rob Walker’s company. The next day, the company wired $1,065,000 to a company associated with James Gilliar, another Biden family associate,” the release stated.

“Afterwards, the Biden family received approximately $1,065,000 in payments over a three-month period in different bank accounts,” the statement continued. “From the bank records, it appears that the Biden family received approximately one-third of the money obtained from the China wire.”

While Hallie was reportedly the recipient of some cash from the deal, there is allegedly another mystery “Biden” who benefited from the family’s overseas business deals who is unidentified in bank records.

“Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden, and an unknown ‘Biden’ — and their companies collectively received $1.3 million in payments from accounts related to Rob Walker,” the committee’s statement said.

Comer said in the committee news release that its use of subpoenas had found the information about Hallie Biden after Democrats alleged nothing would be discovered but normal transactions.

“Democrats described our subpoena as providing nothing more than records for Papa John’s and Starbucks, but they failed to mention the records we’ve received documenting the Biden family’s business schemes,” the Republican said.

He concluded, “Most of this money came as a result of a wire from a Chinese energy company and went not only to Hunter and James Biden, but also to Hallie Biden and an unknown ‘Biden.’ It is unclear what services were provided to obtain this exorbitant amount of money.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.