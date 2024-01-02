Share
News

IDF Announces Commander Who Helped Lead Hamas' October 7 Attack Has Been 'Eliminated'

 By George C. Upper III  January 2, 2024 at 7:26am
Share

As Israel’s war with Hamas continued into the new year, the Israeli Defense Forces announced early Monday that it had “eliminated” a commander who played a key role in the terrorist organization’s Oct. 7 massacre of Israeli civilians.

In a post to X, the IDF noted a number of recent accomplishments as its forces “continue operating in Gaza.”

“ELIMINATED: Adil Mismah, the Nukhba Company Commander of Deir al-Balah who took part in Hamas’ October 7 invasion and massacre and attack on other communities surrounding Gaza,” the IDF wrote in its post.

The post noted victories against other targets, including “a terrorist launching rockets in Khan Yunis” a group of terrorists targeting IDF troops with mortal fire.

In addition, Israeli forces came against “Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror targets used for conducting warfare” where they found and presumably seized or destroyed significant arms caches.

Trending:
Jack Smith Claims Granting Trump Immunity Would Pave the Way for Presidential Murder Orders

The Israeli military also noted the involvement of its naval forces in the ongoing conflict.

“Overnight, IDF naval troops struck Hamas terror targets and continued to support IDF ground troops in Gaza,” the post stated.

Should Israel completely destroy Hamas?

The Jerusalem Post shared video from the IDF that purported to show IDF forces operating in the Gaza Strip, though what targets were actually shown in the video was not made clear.

Mismah, the company commander killed by the IDF, “helped lead and direct the October 7 massacre of southern Israeli communities,” the IDF told the Post Monday.

He commanded Nukhba’s Deir al-Balah brigade and led Hamas terrorists into at least one kibbutz, or communal residence, and directed attacks on at least two others, according to the outlet.

Since the Oct. 7 invasion, Mismah had been “heavily involved” in the fighting in Gaza, the Post said.

According to Axios, Hamas has suggested a new deal to release at least some of the roughly 100 hostages the radical Islamic terror group still holds, but said it would only to do if Israel ceases operations in Gaza.

Related:
Second Suspect Arrested in Banksy Art Heist

According to details of the proposal leaked to Axios, the deal would involve the release of about 40 hostages in exchange for a “pause in fighting for more than a month” and possibly also the release of other prisoners currently held by Israel.

“The proposal we received from Hamas on Sunday was totally off base and we asked the mediators to try and produce a more acceptable proposal,” an Israeli official told the outlet. “They are working on it and let’s see what happens.”

“We are in the pre-beginning of the talks,” the official added. “The negotiations are not stuck anymore but they are also not making significant progress yet.”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Airliner with 379 People Aboard Erupts in Flames After Colliding with Military Plane
IDF Announces Commander Who Helped Lead Hamas' October 7 Attack Has Been 'Eliminated'
Anti-Gun Group Faces Investigation Over Door-to-Door Firearms Buyback Drive
Ivanka Trump Enlists Mister Rogers for New Year's Greeting to Make Critical 2024 Point: 'Look for The Helpers'
Porn Websites to Cut Off Access to Millions of Users After Law Takes Effect in Few Short Days
See more...

Conversation