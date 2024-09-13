Elite Israeli forces conducted a raid into Syria that destroyed a weapons facility operated by Iran, according to new reports.

The raid took place Sunday amid airstrikes in the region of Masyaf that killed at least 14 people, according to the Times of Israel.

According to multiple reports, Israel flew helicopters over the site of a weapons facility as airstrikes were preventing a response from Syria.

Commandos then rappelled down to the surface, where they overcame Syrian and Iranian troops to destroy the facility.

A report from Axios, citing sources it did not name, said the attack was the first ground strike against Iranian targets in Syria in recent years. Commandoes entered the weapons facility and blew it up from within, the report said.

DARING IDF RAID? Multiple sources, including Syria TV, report that Israeli special forces raided an Iranian weapons facility in Masyaf, Syria on Sunday, capturing equipment & documents. Some reports suggest that a number of IRGC officials were snatched and brought back to Israel. pic.twitter.com/DAbDBu45hu — Moshe Schwartz (backup) (@MosheReports) September 12, 2024



The raid, Axios wrote, is a “significant blow to an effort by Iran and Hezbollah to produce precision medium-range missiles on Syrian soil.”

The Axios report said Israel notified the U.S. about the raid in advance and received no opposition.

The underground site was built in 2018 after Israeli raids had destroyed other Iranian sites that produced missiles.

The report said Israel has eyed the facility in recent years, but hesitated due to the risk of a ground operation.

No Israeli troops were injured, according to The New York Times.

In its reporting, the Times cited a “Syria Weekly” Substack that reported details of the complex operation that included two rounds of airstrikes that were used in preparation for the attack.

During the ground battle, Israeli drones were used in support of the commandos.

BREAKING: Israel has executed a daring special forces raid against an Iranian underground weapons facility in Syria. During the heavy Israeli airstrikes against Masyaf, helicopters flew in with special forces. They captured 2-4 Iranians, liquidated 3 Syrians, took secret… pic.twitter.com/mStifXw1wh — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 12, 2024

The post from Charles Lister, the director of the Middle East Institute’s Syria and counterterrorism programs, said the Israeli troops also secured intelligence about the development of weapons to be used by the Lebanon-based terrorist group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah, which is linked to Iran, has been launching attacks on northern Israel during the months following last year’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

The Substack post said ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, barrel bombs, and thermobaric weapons were produced at the now-destroyed site.

