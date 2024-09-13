Share
News
Israeli army special forces soldiers board a CH-53 Sea Stallion military helicopter before departing from the helipad of Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre in Ramat Gan on June 8.
Israeli army special forces soldiers board a CH-53 Sea Stallion military helicopter before departing from the helipad of Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre in Ramat Gan on June 8. (Jack Guez - AFP / Getty Images)

IDF Commandos Infiltrate Israel's Neighbor, Destroy Key Site in Unprecedented Boots-on-the-Ground Move: Report

 By Jack Davis  September 13, 2024 at 8:50am
Share

Elite Israeli forces conducted a raid into Syria that destroyed a weapons facility operated by Iran, according to new reports.

The raid took place Sunday amid airstrikes in the region of Masyaf that killed at least 14 people, according to the Times of Israel.

According to multiple reports, Israel flew helicopters over the site of a weapons facility as airstrikes were preventing a response from Syria.

Commandos then rappelled down to the surface, where they overcame Syrian and Iranian troops to destroy the facility.

A report from Axios, citing sources it did not name, said the attack was the first ground strike against Iranian targets in Syria in recent years. Commandoes entered the weapons facility and blew it up from within, the report said.

Trending:
Watch: Kamala Harris Tries to Escape Question About Economic Plan as Latest Interview Looks Rough


The raid, Axios wrote, is a “significant blow to an effort by Iran and Hezbollah to produce precision medium-range missiles on Syrian soil.”

The Axios report said Israel notified the U.S. about the raid in advance and received no opposition.

The underground site was built in 2018 after Israeli raids had destroyed other Iranian sites that produced missiles.

Will a larger war break out in the Middle East?

The report said Israel has eyed the facility in recent years, but hesitated due to the risk of a ground operation.

No Israeli troops were injured, according to The New York Times.

In its reporting, the Times cited a “Syria Weekly” Substack that reported details of the complex operation that included two rounds of airstrikes that were used in preparation for the attack.

During the ground battle, Israeli drones were used in support of the commandos.

Related:
Ten Dead, Many Wounded After Surprise Attack on Soccer Field

The post from Charles Lister, the director of the Middle East Institute’s Syria and counterterrorism programs, said the Israeli troops also secured intelligence about the development of weapons to be used by the Lebanon-based terrorist group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah, which is linked to Iran, has been launching attacks on northern Israel during the months following last year’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

The Substack post said ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, barrel bombs, and thermobaric weapons were produced at the now-destroyed site.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Disney Sued for Resurrecting Actor 22 Years After His Death with CGI, Putting Him in a Movie
Man Who Posed as High Schooler to Abuse Minors Sentenced, Will Likely Spend the Rest of His Life Behind Bars
Parents Enraged After 14-Year-Old Daughter Gets Forced Off Flight, Left to Fend for Herself - 'Imminent Danger'
Boeing Workers Begin Massive Strike, Production of 737 Max Halted
IDF Commandos Infiltrate Israel's Neighbor, Destroy Key Site in Unprecedented Boots-on-the-Ground Move: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation