IDF Takes Quick Action After Soldier Caught Smashing Statue of Jesus in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces wisely promised swift accountability for the actions of one of their soldiers captured in a photograph taking a sledgehammer to a statue of Jesus Christ in Lebanon.

The IDF posted on social media Sunday, “Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon.”

“The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops,” the statement continued.

“The incident is being investigated by the Northern Command and is currently being addressed through the chain of command. Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings. Furthermore, the IDF is working to assist the community in restoring the statue to its place,” the IDF said

“The IDF is operating to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure established by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and has no intention of harming civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings or religious symbols.”

Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon. The IDF views the incident with great… https://t.co/U6P3x8KWBb — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 19, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinforced what the IDF said, posting Monday on X, “Yesterday, like the overwhelming majority of Israelis, I was stunned and saddened to learn that an IDF soldier damaged a Catholic religious icon in southern Lebanon. I condemn the act in the strongest terms. Military authorities are conducting a criminal probe of the matter and will take appropriately harsh disciplinary action against the offender.”

The prime minister also noted that Israel allows for religious freedom, unlike many other nations in the region. “All religions flourish in our land and we view members of all faiths as equals in building our society and region,” he wrote.

“While Christians are being slaughtered in Syria and Lebanon by Muslims, the Christian population in Israel thrives unlike elsewhere in the Middle East. Israel is the only country in the region that the Christian population and standard of living is growing. Israel is the only place in the Middle East that adheres to freedom of worship for all. We express regret for the incident and for any hurt this has caused to believers in Lebanon and around the world,” Netanyahu concluded.

Jerusalem-based journalist Joel Rosenberg thanked Netanyahu, adding, “As an Israeli Evangelical, I can attest that this incident does NOT reflect the values or morals of the vast, vast majority of Israelis.”

Thank you, @IsraeliPM @Netantahu, for condemning this soldier’s despicable behavior towards a statue of Christ in southern Lebanon. As an Israeli Evangelical, I can attest that this incident does NOT reflect the values or morals of the vast, vast majority of Israelis. @gidonsaar https://t.co/U0pff8wssR — Joel C. Rosenberg (@JoelCRosenberg) April 20, 2026

Rosenberg, who is a dual U.S./Israeli citizen, is representative of white evangelical Protestants, who have the most favorable view of Israel among the American electorate at 65 percent support, with those who adhere to the Jewish faith coming in close behind at 64 percent, according to a Pew Research Center poll published this month.

Overall, 60 percent of U.S. adults have a negative view of Israel.

An NBC News survey published last month found 57 percent of Democrats view Israel negatively, while 54 percent of Republicans view the Jewish state positively.

Among American voters ages 18-34, 63 percent have a negative view of Israel, contrasted with those ages 35-49, when the number drops to 43 percent, and 50-64, where it is 30 percent. Only 21 percent of Americans 65 and older have a negative view of Israel.

So the IDF and Netanyahu are wise to jump quickly on the Jesus statue-destroying incident. Christians are the best friends Israel has in America, and likely around the world.

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