'I Was an Idiot': Country Star Zach Bryan Apologizes for Arrest, Shows Support for Law Enforcement

Country music star Zach Bryan has issued an apology and an explanation regarding his arrest on an Oklahoma highway.

Bryan, 27, was arrested by a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Thursday evening near a town called Vinita in Craig County, KOTV reported.

The music sensation was booked into the county jail at around 6:45 p.m. and charged with obstruction of investigation.

A mug shot that began circulating online netted the singer and songwriter a great deal of attention, while no details about why he was arrested were immediately made available.

Zach Bryan got a No. 1 album, No. 1 single and mugshot all in one week. pic.twitter.com/Faj5ejsrVS — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) September 8, 2023

Some fans were excited about Bryan’s booking photo:

babe wake up new Zach Bryan mug shot just dropped 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/j5DLCHriza — cowboy witch 🤠 (@Sarinaa) September 8, 2023

Did I just spend 55$ on a sweater with Zach Bryan’s mug shot on it ? Yes I did. — Stevie 🍯✨ (@thatssostevie_) September 8, 2023

i mean this in the most respectful way possible, how do i get zach bryan’s mug shot on a t-shirt? — Sofia (@jakedebruhsk) September 8, 2023

On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the star shared a couple of posts early on Friday morning to explain what he said happened and why.

Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.

I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and… — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” Bryan said.

The Oklahoma native and resident added:

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around.

“Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

In a video post, Bryan said a defiant mindset that led to his arrest started a day earlier during a traffic stop in which he was apprehensive about giving a police officer his home address.

That officer let him off with a warning after he agreed to give his address and handcuffs that had been placed on him were removed.

But in the video, he explained that his security guard had been pulled over a day after he had a run-in with police and that he had stopped on the highway while he waited for the situation to be resolved.

for the sake of transparency on yesterday pic.twitter.com/IJRjEDOrCH — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

Once he got out to smoke a cigarette, he said, the OHP officer told him to get back into his vehicle.

Bryan said he refused and was handcuffed and taken to jail.

“I ended up apologizing online because I realized that my actions didn’t reflect who I was as a person,” he said. “I was just an idiot.”

Bryan vowed he would not get into a similar situation again and said he and his arresting officer shook hands after he was released from jail.

