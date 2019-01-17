Ignore the Liberal Media — President Trump Is Right on Immigration

If you still need proof of media bias, the topic of immigration is a case study in itself.

As President Donald Trump moves to secure our borders and stem the tide of illegal immigration, he’s fighting a war on two fronts. On one side, you have open-border Democrats, who continually prioritize the interest of illegal immigrants over American citizens — so much so that they’re prolonging the government shutdown to keep our borders unsecured. Despite the White House’s best efforts, House Democrats are refusing to negotiate on a border wall that will turn away thousands of illegal immigrants — and the costly, dangerous problems many bring with them.

On the other side, you have a left-leaning mainstream media determined to derail Trump’s immigration agenda. Armed with misleading headlines and twisted facts, the liberal media has routinely played down our crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, in an attempt to paint White House officials as either misguided or evil — if not both.

Perhaps the most complicit “news outlet” is The Washington Post. Check out this bit of “objective” reporting: “Amid warnings of dangerous immigrants, Trump paints an incomplete and misleading picture.” Here, White House correspondent David Nakamura criticizes the president for “employing gruesome language” to vilify immigrants. Of course, he makes no distinction between legal and illegal immigration — as if they are one and the same.

Fact check: Trump has never denigrated America’s cherished history of legal immigration, or called into question the place of legal immigrants in American society. These are his words: “Over the last several years, I’ve met with dozens of families whose loved ones were stolen by illegal immigration. I’ve held the hands of the weeping mothers and embraced the grief-stricken fathers. So sad. So terrible.”

Why is he a monster for honoring these victims? Even if illegal immigration produced only one victim, it would be one victim too many — that’s the point.

Another Washington Post reporter, Aaron Blake, criticized Trump for using the phrase “illegal alien” — which is, in fact, the correct way to describe someone here illegally. Even Blake acknowledged it as a “term that appears throughout the legal code,” and yet still proceeded to denounce the president’s “contentious” and “antiquated” immigration agenda.

The Washington Post is hardly alone. The likes of CNN and The New York Times certainly do their part to smear Trump as some sort of “anti-immigrant” bigot. (Again, note their lack of distinction between legal and illegal.)

Of course, this same liberal media failed to criticize President Obama for the thousands of children separated at the border during his term. Hypocrisy, you see, can’t get in the way of the narrative.

Faced with unprecedented media bias, we do still have the facts. And the facts are clear: America has long had an immigration problem, and Trump is right to try solving it.

When Democratic strategist James Carville bursts out in laughter following the Schumer-Pelosi immigration rebuttal, you know Republicans are picking the right battle.

In 2018, nearly 400,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended on the southern border. That’s right: 400,000 illegals! The fact that that number is considered “low” — relatively speaking — is in large part due to the Trump administration, which has beefed up law enforcement in recent years.

Nonetheless, the number of apprehensions does not take into account the illegal immigrants who evade law enforcement and settle down here — at the expense of the American taxpayer. According to Forbes, roughly four million uninsured illegal immigrants receive more than $4.5 billion in health services from the federal government. All in all, American taxpayers subsidize health care for illegal immigrants to the tune of $18.5 billion.

Even if they’re not committing crimes, illegal immigrants are still a drain on the U.S. economy. That’s why our system is broken, whether the liberal media cares to admit it or not.

And that is why more and more Americans are ignoring the media, and listening to President Trump when it comes to border security. Build that wall!

