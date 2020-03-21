SECTIONS
News
Print

IL Pizza Parlor Forced To Shut Down Posts Unmistakable Message to Dem Governor

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 21, 2020 at 8:55am
Print

The shutdown of bars and restaurants ordered by Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker as part of his state’s effort to battle the coronavirus struck one restaurant operator as heavy-handed, and she let the world know it, to her cost.

After the order was promulgated by the governor, festooned across the front of the Rosati’s Pizza franchise in Taylorville was a spray-painted message short on polite language but long on emotion.

“Gov Pritzker,” it read, “Screw You.”

WARNING: The following image contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised. 

“I did it myself because [Pritzker] had no business shutting my business down,” restaurant owner Peggy Brandon, 57, told the Decatur, Illinois-based Herald & Review.

TRENDING: In Priceless Exchange, Trump Tells Press He Should Get Rid of 75% of Them To Keep Virus From Spreading

Brandon has been operating the restaurant for a year, and said business has been good — until now.

Did Brandon's message go too far?

She said she’s not sure if the 150-seat restaurant can survive the forced shutdown.

“I just don’t know, I couldn’t tell you if we’ll make it,” she said.

“But I doubt it.”

Not everyone saluted her response:

The Illinois edict, much like those in other states, allows for deliveries and pick-up orders, but Brandon said neither make up much of her business.

As a result, she said, 20 employees have lost their paychecks.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for COVID-19, Falls into High-Risk Category: Report

“Look, there have been no reported cases [of coronavirus] in Christian County. And yet [Pritzker] wants me and my servers to go without income for two weeks. Is the government going to pay us? Hell no, they’re not,” she said, cursing Pritzker and adding, “He needs to go.”

Instead, it was Brandon who went.

The chain did not appreciate her comments, and yanked her franchise agreement, according to the Herald & Review, calling her actions “juvenile.”

A statement from Rosati’s said that Brandon’s “disagreement with the Governor’s decision in no way represents our position.”

“We stand with the Illinois Restaurant Association and the Governor in this difficult decision; we must work together and take extraordinary measures to halt the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said, according to WICS.

“All of our locations are working hard to implement new safety measures to provide for the well-being of our customers and employees.

“Regrettably, this one individual took an irresponsible approach.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for COVID-19, Falls into High-Risk Category: Report
As America Struggles with Outbreak, Biden Plans To Undermine Trump Briefings
DOJ Reportedly Exploiting Outbreak, Asks for Power to Detain Indefinitely
In Midst of Outbreak, Purell Maker Hit with Lawsuits over 'Misleading Claims'
COVID-19 Crackdown: New Jersey Police Arrest Homeowners for Hosting Weddings
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×