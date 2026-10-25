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Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a hearing at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 12, 2026 in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a hearing at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 12, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Ilhan Omar Accused of Leaking Info to Foreign Leaders in Somalia as Resurfaced Post Brings Evidence to Light

 By Michael Austin  October 25, 2026 at 2:16pm
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A resurfaced 2024 post from a Somali politician has poured more fuel on the fire that is the string of recent controversies plaguing Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Omar has faced incredibly intense scrutiny since the Department of Homeland Security raided her Washington, D.C., home on Oct. 12 in connection with reported allegations of immigration fraud.

The resurfaced post, originally published by Somaliland politician Ali Hassan Mohamed, claims that Omar “leaked information” to “Somali leaders” in December 2022.

A flurry of posts shared on Sunday resurfaced the post as it went viral on X.

How serious do you consider the allegations against Ilhan Omar?

Of note, Mohamed served as an official in the Republic of Somaliland, an autonomous region and self-declared independent state in northwestern Somalia.

The state broke off from the country of Somalia and is firmly opposed to the federal government of the African nation.

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The state and its representatives like Mohamed have a biased interest in seeing Somalia and Somalia-friendly politicians like Omar face scrutiny and backlash on the world stage.

However, as of now, there appears to be no consequential evidence disproving Mohamed’s claims.

In support of his claims, however, are a few facts.

For one, Omar did visit Somalia in December of 2022, as reported by the federally-funded international outlet Voice of America.

The Minnesota politician also met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre during the trip, along with other members of the nation’s Cabinet and parliament.

Past comments also point to Omar’s willingness to use her political office to benefit Somalia and its people.

In remarks delivered in a January 2024 in Minneapolis, Omar spoke to Somalis about a recent election that had taken place in Somalia, per USA Today.

She delivered the Minnesota speech in the language of Somali.

“We should have this confidence in ourselves as Somalis. We live in this country. We are taxpayers in this country. This country is one where one of your daughters sits in Congress. While I am in Congress, no one will take Somalia’s sea. The United States will not back others to rob us,” Omar said, according to a translation.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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