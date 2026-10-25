Ilhan Omar Accused of Leaking Info to Foreign Leaders in Somalia as Resurfaced Post Brings Evidence to Light

A resurfaced 2024 post from a Somali politician has poured more fuel on the fire that is the string of recent controversies plaguing Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Omar has faced incredibly intense scrutiny since the Department of Homeland Security raided her Washington, D.C., home on Oct. 12 in connection with reported allegations of immigration fraud.

The resurfaced post, originally published by Somaliland politician Ali Hassan Mohamed, claims that Omar “leaked information” to “Somali leaders” in December 2022.

This is not the first time that Ilhan Omar created animosity between Somalis. She was heavily involved in the conflict that took place in Las-anod. In December 2022, she visited Garowe, where she leaked information to some of the Somali leaders pertaining a meeting between the President of Somaliland and the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Congress, which she was a member by that time. She was very persistent and urged the Somalian leaders

to take proactive actions against Somaliland as soon as possible. A month after this, the Las-anod conflict broke out.

She was certainly one of the main characters who created hatred and division among Somalis.

So it is time for Ilhan to be held accountable for her wrongdoings. — Ali Hassan Mohamed (@AliHassanMoham) January 29, 2024

A flurry of posts shared on Sunday resurfaced the post as it went viral on X.

Former Somalia Minister of Information alleges Ilhan Omar shared classified intel from the Foreign Affairs Committee with Somali leaders TREASON Cc @TheJusticeDept https://t.co/gSIyO0OvxM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 25, 2026

How serious do you consider the allegations against Ilhan Omar? Very serious Somewhat serious Not serious at all Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Very serious 99% (934 votes) Somewhat serious 1% (7 votes) Not serious at all 0% (1 vote)

#BREAKING: Ex-Somaliland minister says Ilhan Omar leaked Congress meeting info to Somali leaders. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) October 25, 2026

Of note, Mohamed served as an official in the Republic of Somaliland, an autonomous region and self-declared independent state in northwestern Somalia.

The state broke off from the country of Somalia and is firmly opposed to the federal government of the African nation.

The state and its representatives like Mohamed have a biased interest in seeing Somalia and Somalia-friendly politicians like Omar face scrutiny and backlash on the world stage.

However, as of now, there appears to be no consequential evidence disproving Mohamed’s claims.

In support of his claims, however, are a few facts.

For one, Omar did visit Somalia in December of 2022, as reported by the federally-funded international outlet Voice of America.

The Minnesota politician also met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre during the trip, along with other members of the nation’s Cabinet and parliament.

Past comments also point to Omar’s willingness to use her political office to benefit Somalia and its people.

In remarks delivered in a January 2024 in Minneapolis, Omar spoke to Somalis about a recent election that had taken place in Somalia, per USA Today.

She delivered the Minnesota speech in the language of Somali.

“We should have this confidence in ourselves as Somalis. We live in this country. We are taxpayers in this country. This country is one where one of your daughters sits in Congress. While I am in Congress, no one will take Somalia’s sea. The United States will not back others to rob us,” Omar said, according to a translation.

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