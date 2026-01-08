Ilhan Omar Accuses ICE of 'Murder' in Minneapolis, Labels Woman Who Drove at Officer as a 'Legal Observer'

Leave it to Rep. Ilhan Omar to pour more gasoline on the fire by labeling Wednesday’s shooting death of an immigration enforcement protester as a “murder.”

Renee Nicole Good, 37, made a series of poor decisions by first parking her car in the middle of a Minneapolis street to block ICE agents in, and then refusing to exit her car when agents directed her to do so, and then seeking to flee the scene, driving directly toward an agent in front of her car who then pulled his gun.

The agent shot and killed her in self-defense.

“ICE has been carrying out state-sanctioned violence,” Omar told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday. “In our communities, we have seen them terrorize so many citizens in the 5th District and across Minnesota, and that has tragically led to this murder that we all watched on TV.”

It was not “domestic terrorism.” It was state sanctioned violence. A family will forever live with the pain caused by the admin’s reckless and deadly actions. Abolishing ICE is not enough. They must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/47z54FYIFa — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 8, 2026

Omar argued that video evidence made clear a murder had taken place.

Well, watch it below in slow-motion.

1.) she is ordered out of her car

2.) she refuses

3.) she backs up

4.) she drives forward into an ice agent

5.) ice agent pulls out gun only when she starts moving forward INTO HIS BODY

6.) self defense

7.) case closed pic.twitter.com/zLJCHHig3J — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) January 7, 2026

Good may have panicked and could have just been trying to flee the scene, not trying to injure or kill the officer, but he had no way of knowing her intentions. Her actions were reckless and tragically ended in her death.

The officer certainly had no desire to shoot her, much less murder her (which requires intent), or he would have pulled his gun and fired before she drove into him.

‘She could have been any one of us’ Who among us hasn’t traveled to another state to impede an ongoing ICE operation, refused to comply with explicit orders from law enforcement to exit the vehicle, and proceeded to accelerate toward a federal agent standing in front of the car? pic.twitter.com/4WyEg2J3tW — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 8, 2026

But Omar didn’t let facts get in the way of her assessment.

The congresswoman went on to articulate her real agenda, which is to have no immigration enforcement at all.

“It is not helpful for us to have ICE agents unlawfully just carrying out these ridiculous raids that are not resulting in any sort of arrests,” she said. “We have no explanation of why they are there. They are disturbing peaceful communities that are just trying to live out their lives.”

Omar knows why they are there. Trump administration officials have been very clear that they are removing those in the country illegally, and particularly those with criminal records.

NEW: ICE confirms to @FoxNews they’ve arrested a Somalian illegal alien sex offender in Minneapolis who has a prior conviction in 2016 for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct for forcing a victim to perform oral sex on him multiple times. ICE says MAHAD ABDULKADIR YUSUF also has… pic.twitter.com/F9b2rdMcYJ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 8, 2026

Homeland Security Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday night that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has released more than 470 violent criminals back onto the streets of Minneapolis, and there are another 680 in custody that he could give to DHS immediately.

Kristi Noem puts Jacob Frey & Tim Walz on BLAST. & she brought the receipts. – Homicides up 50% since Walz & Frey took office – Walz released over 470 violent criminals back onto the street – 680 of them he REFUSES to hand over to DHS “That’s why we are here.” pic.twitter.com/dam4GGP7Cf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

Besides calling an ICE agent a murderer, Omar posted on social media that Good was simply a “legal observer” of ICE’s work.

Based on social media posts from other Democratic members of Congress, that was one of their talking points.

The script is out. https://t.co/s5nrGm9GnZ — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) January 8, 2026



If Good had just been observing, she would not have been shot, so that talking point is false.

Omar has been truth-challenged in the past, including last month, when she tried to argue that Somali immigrants in her Minnesota were actually the victims, rather than the perpetrators, of defrauding taxpayers to the tune of billions.

It’s best to presume everything she says is Democrat propaganda until proven otherwise.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.