Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat and Somali immigrant, called Wednesday's shooting of a protester by federal immigration officers "state-sanctioned violence."
Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat and Somali immigrant, called Wednesday's shooting of a protester by federal immigration officers "state-sanctioned violence."(Demetrius Freeman - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Ilhan Omar Accuses ICE of 'Murder' in Minneapolis, Labels Woman Who Drove at Officer as a 'Legal Observer'

 By Randy DeSoto  January 8, 2026 at 2:24pm
Leave it to Rep. Ilhan Omar to pour more gasoline on the fire by labeling Wednesday’s shooting death of an immigration enforcement protester as a “murder.”

Renee Nicole Good, 37, made a series of poor decisions by first parking her car in the middle of a Minneapolis street to block ICE agents in, and then refusing to exit her car when agents directed her to do so, and then seeking to flee the scene, driving directly toward an agent in front of her car who then pulled his gun.

The agent shot and killed her in self-defense.

“ICE has been carrying out state-sanctioned violence,” Omar told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday. “In our communities, we have seen them terrorize so many citizens in the 5th District and across Minnesota, and that has tragically led to this murder that we all watched on TV.”

Omar argued that video evidence made clear a murder had taken place.

Well, watch it below in slow-motion.

Good may have panicked and could have just been trying to flee the scene, not trying to injure or kill the officer, but he had no way of knowing her intentions. Her actions were reckless and tragically ended in her death.

The officer certainly had no desire to shoot her, much less murder her (which requires intent), or he would have pulled his gun and fired before she drove into him.

Related:
Watch: Trump's DHS Delivers Horrible News to Ilhan Omar - She 'Absolutely' Can Be Denaturalized and They're Investigating on 'Massive' Scale

But Omar didn’t let facts get in the way of her assessment.

The congresswoman went on to articulate her real agenda, which is to have no immigration enforcement at all.

“It is not helpful for us to have ICE agents unlawfully just carrying out these ridiculous raids that are not resulting in any sort of arrests,” she said. “We have no explanation of why they are there. They are disturbing peaceful communities that are just trying to live out their lives.”

Omar knows why they are there. Trump administration officials have been very clear that they are removing those in the country illegally, and particularly those with criminal records.

Homeland Security Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday night that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has released more than 470 violent criminals back onto the streets of Minneapolis, and there are another 680 in custody that he could give to DHS immediately.

Besides calling an ICE agent a murderer, Omar posted on social media that Good was simply a “legal observer” of ICE’s work.

Based on social media posts from other Democratic members of Congress, that was one of their talking points.


If Good had just been observing, she would not have been shot, so that talking point is false.

Omar has been truth-challenged in the past, including last month, when she tried to argue that Somali immigrants in her Minnesota were actually the victims, rather than the perpetrators, of defrauding taxpayers to the tune of billions.

It’s best to presume everything she says is Democrat propaganda until proven otherwise.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
