Ilhan Omar Announces Marriage to Recently Divorced Consultant Her Campaign Paid

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar announced her third marriage Wednesday night on Instagram.

Omar posted a black and white photograph of herself with her former political consultant, Tim Mynett, with the caption, “Got married!”

“From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed,” she wrote.

Jeremy Slevin, a spokesman for Omar, confirmed the union had taken place “Islamically and legally” to NBC News.

TRENDING: James Woods Roasts 'Booze-and-Botox Besotted' Pelosi for Giggly Virus Speech

Omar and Mynett’s relationship has a complicated history that started with alleged infidelity on both of their parts.

In August, Beth Mynett filed for divorce from her 38-year-old husband due to his “devastating and shocking declaration of love” for Omar.

Beth Mynett claimed in court papers that her husband’s frequent travel and work hours may have been “more related to his affair with Omar than to his actual work commitments,” KMSP-TV reported.

Mynett and Omar both denied the allegations. In November, it was reported that over the previous three months, Omar paid $146,712.63 to the E Street Group, run by Mynett, to whom she earlier paid $223,000, according to Federal Election Commission data.

Did this union come as a surprise? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 7% (71 Votes) 93% (882 Votes)

The Mynetts’ divorce was finalized in December, Fox News reported.

Omar also filed for divorce from her husband, Ahmed Hirsi, in October.

When Omar and Hirsi were reportedly separated in July, details about their long relationship became known, including that they’d first married in an Islamic ceremony in 2002 — when Omar was 19.

They were separated six years later, only to reunite in 2012 and legally marry in 2018.

They have three children.

RELATED: Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib Featured in 'Brown Power' Music Video That Depicts White Police Officers as Villains

While they were separated, Omar married another man in 2009, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, who numerous reports speculate to be her brother.

In June, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported allegations that Omar had married her sibling to help him get around U.S. immigration laws and enter the United States.

That marriage split up in 2011, Omar told the Star Tribune, but did not end legally until 2017, a year before she married Hirsi for the second time.

Omar and Hirsi’s divorce was finalized in November, and Hirsi remarried just 37 days later in Somalia, the New York Post reported in January.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.