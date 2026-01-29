Share
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota speaks during a news conference Thursday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota speaks during a news conference Thursday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Ilhan Omar Appears to Blame Her Town Hall Incident on President Trump

 By Michael Schwarz  January 29, 2026 at 11:59am
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Smollett — er, Omar — of Minnesota has a serious credibility problem.

Never mind the distinct possibility that she staged a liquid-spraying incident at a town hall event Tuesday. The incident — in which an apparently deranged man seated in the front row stood up and squirted the congresswoman with a syringe filled with apple cider vinegar — afforded Omar the pretext for doing what Democrats do best: exhibit their unhinged hatred of President Donald Trump.

In a clip posted Wednesday to the social media platform X, Omar blamed Trump for her alleged personal security concerns.

“I wouldn’t be where I am at today — having to pay for security, having the government to think about providing me security — if Donald Trump wasn’t in office, and if he wasn’t so obsessed with me,” the congresswoman said at a news conference, where she surrounded herself with protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“It is ironic,” she added, “that, just last night, he was on stage, moments before I was attacked, talking about me. And then, when asked about my attack, he said, ‘I don’t think about her.’ Does he not remember? Is he suffering from dementia?”

After the incident — we will not yet call it an “attack” — Rachel Scott of ABC News asked Trump about it.

The president, according to Scott, replied by calling Omar a “fraud” who “probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

Speaking of fraud, Omar’s name has come up in connection with Minnesota’s ongoing Somali fraud scandal.

Did Omar stage Tuesday’s “attack” to deflect from that fraud, and from ICE’s related, legitimate, constitutional operations in Minnesota?

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama certainly thought so.

“Of course she is under big-time investigation,” Tuberville told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson in a clip posted to X. “She’s trying to get the heat off of her.”

Moments later, the senator added that Omar “needs to be in jail.”

Other X users reached similar conclusions, including some who compared Omar to disgraced former actor Jussie Smollett. Recall that in 2019, the former “Empire” actor falsely claimed that two white men — Trump supporters — attacked him in Chicago.

Allowing for the remote possibility of an authentic (albeit lame) “attack” on Omar, Trump had nothing to do with it.

Criticizing public figures on social media does not inspire others to squirt vinegar on them. Neither does investigating them for fraud, or enforcing federal immigration law.

Repeatedly calling your opponents “Nazis” and “fascists” over the course of a decade and then openly encouraging one’s mentally ill supporters to “resist” them, however, does tend to result in violence, sometimes fatal.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
