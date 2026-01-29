Ilhan Omar Appears to Blame Her Town Hall Incident on President Trump

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Smollett — er, Omar — of Minnesota has a serious credibility problem.

Never mind the distinct possibility that she staged a liquid-spraying incident at a town hall event Tuesday. The incident — in which an apparently deranged man seated in the front row stood up and squirted the congresswoman with a syringe filled with apple cider vinegar — afforded Omar the pretext for doing what Democrats do best: exhibit their unhinged hatred of President Donald Trump.

In a clip posted Wednesday to the social media platform X, Omar blamed Trump for her alleged personal security concerns.

“I wouldn’t be where I am at today — having to pay for security, having the government to think about providing me security — if Donald Trump wasn’t in office, and if he wasn’t so obsessed with me,” the congresswoman said at a news conference, where she surrounded herself with protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“It is ironic,” she added, “that, just last night, he was on stage, moments before I was attacked, talking about me. And then, when asked about my attack, he said, ‘I don’t think about her.’ Does he not remember? Is he suffering from dementia?”

REP OMAR: “I wouldn’t be where I am at today — having to pay for security, having the government to think about providing me security — if Donald Trump wasn’t in office and if he wasn’t so obsessed with me.” “He was on stage, moments before I was attacked, talking about me. Then… pic.twitter.com/RrKhZylCBE — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 29, 2026

After the incident — we will not yet call it an “attack” — Rachel Scott of ABC News asked Trump about it.

The president, according to Scott, replied by calling Omar a “fraud” who “probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

Just spoke to Pres. Trump. I asked him if he had seen the video of Rep. Omar being attacked and sprayed by a substance. “No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” the president said. I… — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) January 28, 2026

Speaking of fraud, Omar’s name has come up in connection with Minnesota’s ongoing Somali fraud scandal.

Did Omar stage Tuesday’s “attack” to deflect from that fraud, and from ICE’s related, legitimate, constitutional operations in Minnesota?

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama certainly thought so.

“Of course she is under big-time investigation,” Tuberville told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson in a clip posted to X. “She’s trying to get the heat off of her.”

Moments later, the senator added that Omar “needs to be in jail.”

Republican Senator Says The Attack on Ilhan Omar Was FAKE, Demands She Be Thrown In Jail: SEN. TUBERVILLE: “This was staged. At the end of the day, this is the Democrats palying games. Ilhan Omar needs to be in jail. She’s as guilty as they come.” pic.twitter.com/vGsb0SN4hf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 28, 2026

Other X users reached similar conclusions, including some who compared Omar to disgraced former actor Jussie Smollett. Recall that in 2019, the former “Empire” actor falsely claimed that two white men — Trump supporters — attacked him in Chicago.

Are we all in agreement that Ilhan Omar staged this BS attack?? She’s the Jussie Smollett of politics…. pic.twitter.com/7OPWVRXUov — 𝕰𝖑 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖔 𝕯𝖎𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖔 (@El_BlancoDiablo) January 28, 2026

How FAKE is this? Obviously Ilhan Omar paid someone to throw water on her.

As long as she gets to avoid talking about her $30M or her brother. pic.twitter.com/Slj80NTw08 — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) January 28, 2026

Staged. It appears that Ilhan Omar even peeks up at her “attacker” after she appears to give the signal phrase and BEFORE he gets up 🧐 pic.twitter.com/xItgbYl1Ow — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) January 28, 2026

Allowing for the remote possibility of an authentic (albeit lame) “attack” on Omar, Trump had nothing to do with it.

Criticizing public figures on social media does not inspire others to squirt vinegar on them. Neither does investigating them for fraud, or enforcing federal immigration law.

Repeatedly calling your opponents “Nazis” and “fascists” over the course of a decade and then openly encouraging one’s mentally ill supporters to “resist” them, however, does tend to result in violence, sometimes fatal.

