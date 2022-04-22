Share
News
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, second from left, meets with Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, right, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 20, 2022.
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, second from left, meets with Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, right, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 20, 2022. (Press Information Department via AP)

Ilhan Omar Blasted by Foreign Government for Violating 'Territorial Integrity' with Rare Move

 By Jack Davis  April 22, 2022 at 7:11am
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was criticized by the government of India for wading into the hot-button issue of the Kashmir region.

The region is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, but – after three wars in the past 75 years – each governs a piece in an uneasy deal.

Omar visited the Muslim-majority region on Thursday and said it needs more attention, according to Reuters.

“I don’t believe that it [Kashmir] is being talked about to the extent it needs to in Congress but also with the administration,” the Muslim lawmaker said amid a rare visit by a U.S. lawmaker to the de facto border dividing the part of Kashmir held by Pakistan and that held by India.

“On the question of Kashmir, we held a hearing in the foreign affairs committee [of Congress] to look at the reports of human rights violations,” Omar said.

During her tour of Pakistan, Omar met with leaders of the Muslim-majority nation.

India was not impressed with Omar’s foray into foreign affairs.

“Let me just say that if such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that’s her business,” said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for India’s foreign ministry.

“But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty … makes this ours, and we think the visit is condemnable.”

Indicating which side Omar supported, Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said in a statement that she “appreciated the strong voice that Congresswoman Ilhan has raised against Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir and for the people of Palestine.”

Omar said she “appreciated the role played by Pakistan” in combating Islamophobia, according to The Associated Press.

Omar also met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who said he appreciated Omar’s “courage of convictions and her political struggle.”

Omar has said in the past that the U.S. government has been far too hesitant to attack Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over human rights issues.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




