Ilhan Omar, Who Once Called Elon Musk 'One of the Dumbest People on Earth,' Refers to WWII as 'World War Eleven'

Let me preface this by noting that there are no shortage of stupid lawmakers in Washington. In fact, if you removed every elected official who isn’t as smart as they should be, there is a question as to whether you could get a quorum in either chamber of the legislative branch.

That caveat duly noted, few stupid lawmakers throw stones around their glass House of Representatives quite so often as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Quality Learing Center).

She calls reporters stupid. She calls Republicans stupid. She even calls Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla and SpaceX, stupid.

Therefore, it’s newsworthy when an unearthed clip shows a woman who serially calls her opponents stupid calling World War II “World War Eleven.”

Yes, the clip might have been from January of 2025, when Omar and other Democrats were speaking about repealing the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, but it’s just making the rounds now — coincidentally at the same time Omar is ranting about the “stupidity” of anyone with the temerity to ask how her stated net worth went from the tens of thousands to the tens of millions to the tens of thousands again all in a span of just a few years of asset declaration forms.

So, to get to the viral clip: As you may remember, the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 was very much in the news at the time, as the nascent second administration of Donald Trump was planning on using it to deport non-citizen members of gangs and other organized criminal organizations.

Omar was chosen to lead the presser, which was not a great decision.

“First, I want to thank my partner in this, Sen. [Mazie] Hirono, for her leadership in this work to repeal the outdated and dangerous Alien Enemies Act of 1798,” Omar said.

“The last time the Alien Enemies Act was invoked, it was used to detain and deport German, Japanese, Italian immigrants during World War Eleven.”

To be fair, Omar corrected herself immediately, but the damage was done. There are some mistakes an American lawmaker is not supposed to make. Referring to World War II — the cataclysm that shaped the modern world and catapulted the United States into the role of global superpower — as “World War Eleven” is one of them.

Now, the video is going viral, with expressions of outrage and derision:

Ilhan Omar referred to World War II as “World War Eleven.” I can’t believe this dummy is in Congress DEPORT this Somali already pic.twitter.com/UGtiNDiFDW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 27, 2026

“World War Eleven” Yes, that was deadly pic.twitter.com/mEyxsPii4K — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 27, 2026

LEAVE ILHAN OMAR ALONE. I’ve always called it “world war eleven.” It’s a common thing in the Midwest. Everyone does it. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 27, 2026

And no, this is not an AI deepfake or anything of the sort; this was available on C-SPAN’s website for anyone who cared to find it. They just have a reason to care now.

Again, the reason this clip is going viral at the moment — aside from the hilarity of an elected representative reading “World War II” as “World War Eleven” — is the fact that Omar is quite fond of ridiculing other people’s lack of intelligence, provided it gets her out of trouble.

Again, as you might recall, last autumn there was a bit of a to-do regarding Omar’s net worth. After conservative influencer Mila Joy said the lawmaker’s net worth had risen to $83 million since she first got elected to Congress in 2018, she responded, “dummy, first of all I haven’t been in Congress for 8yrs and my net worth isn’t $83 million dollars … My salary is $174,000 before taxes, I don’t have stock or own a home and still paying off my student debt. So if you are going to lie on something that is public, maybe try checking my public financial statements and you will see I barely have thousands let alone millions.”

👋🏽 dummy, first of all I haven’t been in Congress for 8yrs and my net worth isn’t $83 million dollars. I know your brain has rotten from the conspiracy theories you are consuming daily but try not to announce your stupidity to the world. My salary is $174,000 before taxes, I… pic.twitter.com/gdjbPm712x — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2025

Well, people did check those “public financial statements,” and it turns out Joy was incorrect: Omar was only worth somewhere between $6 million and $30 million.

Aside from that range proving the total uselessness of congressional personal wealth disclosure forms in terms of accurately portraying how much a lawmaker is making (the fact that $24 million is considered horseshoes and hand-grenades on these forms is telling when it comes to the amount of dough a congressperson can accumulate on a mere $174,000 per annum), it also raised questions about how a winery owned by Omar’s husband — and former campaign consultant, who got paid handsomely using campaign cash through Omar to the tune of nearly $3 million — was suddenly worth up to $5 million on her 2024 financial disclosure forms.

Companies he owned went from being worth up to $51,000 in 2023 to up to $30 million in 2024, it’s also worth noting — at least on paper, on said disclosure forms.

Well, that winery has mysteriously vanished from Omar’s financial disclosure forms for 2025, and she now appears penurious again: Last week, it was reported that she’d filed 2025 forms listing her wealth somewhere between $18,000 and $95,000. The Beltway giveth, the Beltway taketh away.

Naturally, one questions how Omar’s fortunes shifted like a Horatio Alger story in reverse. The answer, according to her, is quite simple: The winery just closed, duh. And if you want to ask questions about said winery? You’re stupid.

“I said I absolutely think you’re stupid for asking me anything,” she told a reporter with conservative outlet Lindell TV. “I don’t want to tell you jack s***.”

But this isn’t all. She also told Lindell TV to not ask “stupid questions” about fraud in Minnesota, which is well-documented but which she pretends barely happened.

Q: “Are you at all worried about a formal investigation that could perhaps lead to your deportation?” Ilhan Omar: “Oh you’re one of those people.” Reporter: “There’s allegations you’re complicit in the fraud.” Omar: “Do you just ask stupid questions?!”pic.twitter.com/ynqfzlOZTo — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) January 14, 2026

She also says that people who voted for Donald Trump are “just idiots” and “dumb.”

Ilhan Omar: Mocks “dumb” Americans for voting for Trump. Also Ilhan Omar: World War Eleven. pic.twitter.com/k8NwxkHSM2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 28, 2026

And, of course, Elon Musk is “one of the dumbest people on earth.”

You are one of the dumbest people on earth, my district is literally a majority white district. Your conspiracy theories are laughable and should have no place in a society that cares about facts. https://t.co/FgYEoOVZZk — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 12, 2026

But sure, “World War Eleven.” We’re all such dummies that we missed the nine world wars between Armistice Day in 1918 and the German invasion of Poland in 1939. Thank heavens we have this scholarly treasure in the lower chamber to educate us.

All I have to say is that, if Omar doesn’t want scrutiny of her state’s finances and her personal wealth to continue, she’d better hope that the Iran conflict widens into World War XII. Not much hope of that on her end, but a grifter can always dream.

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