Ilhan Omar Calls Charlie Kirk Mourners 'Full of S**t,' Says It's 'F***ed Up' to Remember Him Fondly

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said with a straight face on Thursday that it is “f**ked up” for people to remember the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk for his good deeds.

Just one day following his death, Omar accused Kirk on “Zeteo” of being insensitive to school shootings, the death of George Floyd, and slavery. She denied the notion that Kirk helped bring civil political discussion on college campuses by openly debating those he disagreed with.

“Charlie was someone who once said guns save lives after a school shooting,” Omar told host Mehdi Hasan.

“Charlie was someone who was willing to debate and downplay the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis Police. Downplayed slavery and what black people have gone through in this country by saying Juneteenth should never exist,” she continued.

“And I think there are a lot of people out there talking about him just wanting to have a civil debate. There is nothing more f**ked up than to completely pretend that his words and actions have not been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so.”

“These people are full of s**t and it’s important for us to call them out,” Omar continued.

The far-left lawmaker, who once declared her allegiance to Somalia over the U.S., baselessly alleged that Kirk said empathy should not exist.

Kirk was a devout Christian who traveled to college campuses throughout the U.S. to debate liberals who strongly disagreed with him. During a June 29 interview on “The Iced Coffee Hour” podcast, Kirk said that he wanted to be remembered for his “courage for [his] faith.”

“I wanna be remembered for courage for my faith. That, that would be the most important thing. The most important thing is my faith in my life,” Kirk said.

Some left-wing figures have celebrated Kirk’s death or have placed blame on President Donald Trump and Republicans for the rise in political violence. After Trump noted the role of the “racial left” in the assassination, authorities discovered cartridges that contained pro-transgender and pro-Antifa messages.

Middle Tennessee State University fired its former assistant dean, Laura Sosh-Lightsy, on Wednesday after she stated on Facebook that she has “zero sympathy” for Kirk. Charles H.F. Davis, a professor at the University of Michigan, wrote on X that Kirk’s assassination is a “solution” to “violent rhetoric spewed by empowered people.”

MSNBC fired political analyst Matthew Dowd for suggesting that Kirk brought his assassination on himself through his so-called “hate speech.” Some social media users have written that Kirk deserved the assassination and praised his killing.

House Democrats erupted in anger on Wednesday after Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert requested that the chamber say a prayer for Kirk. House Speaker Mike Johnson demanded order and granted Boebert’s request.

The assassin is not in custody as of Thursday night, though the FBI in Salt Lake City released photographs of a young adult male wearing a black sweatshirt with an American flag, a dark cap, and sunglasses. Investigators found the high-powered, bolt-action rifle apparently used in the killing in a wooded area.

Trump announced on Thursday that he will award Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, while Vice President J.D. Vance arranged for Kirk’s casket to be flown on Air Force Two, accompanied by his friends and family.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.