Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has called for the complete dismantling of the American way of life, which she described as a “system of oppression.”

When speaking Tuesday in Minnesota alongside the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, Omar ripped into the United States as a predatory entity that targets minorities.

“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality,” the Democrat and “Squad” member said.

“We cannot stop at criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says we can’t stop at the criminal justice system and we must dismantle other systems of oppression like the US economy and political system. pic.twitter.com/FgcNxj7EfH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 7, 2020

TRENDING: 'This Hurts': Trump Family Tell-All Book Falsely Accused a Dead Man, His Widow Says

Omar’s comments apparently advocating for the dismantling of the entire American way of life were immediately pounced on by a number of prominent conservatives.

The Trump campaign also commented on her remarks.

“This is who Joe Biden takes orders from,” the Trump War Room Twitter account said.

This is who Joe Biden takes orders from. https://t.co/sECK5Ae3EA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 7, 2020

The eldest son of President Donald Trump immediately called for former Vice President Joe Biden to respond.

“Does @joebiden agree with his supporter @ilhanmn that we need to dismantle the United States economy and political system?” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

Does @joebiden agree with his supporter @ilhanmn that we need to dismantle the United States economy and political system? 🤔 https://t.co/lxRZftJjNt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 7, 2020

RELATED: GOP Sen Calls on Omar To Resign: She's Shredding Constitution, Not Defending It

Others also laid into the Democrat on Twitter.

Is this not a violation of her oath of office? Is anyone in charge here anymore? https://t.co/DA6P6QEz99 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 7, 2020

What is it called when a sitting member of U.S. Congress calls for the “dismantling” of the U.S. economy and the entire system??? pic.twitter.com/JsPwqMinwF — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 7, 2020

Omar supported self-avowed democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the Democratic primary. She is now supporting Biden’s candidacy.

While Biden was viewed during the primary as a moderate Democratic alternative to Sanders, he is essentially tied to Omar and others in the party’s more radical wing, and has not yet released a statement condemning or supporting Omar’s Tuesday comments.

Do you agree that Joe Biden should answer for Omar's Tuesday comments? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (2525 Votes) 2% (43 Votes)

The comments from Omar are her latest attack on American institutions.

Since May, when George Floyd died while in police custody in her district in Minneapolis, Omar has been a vocal proponent of defunding the city’s police department.

Omar shunned ideas of reforming the department during an interview on CNN last month, stating, “you can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root.”

Ilhan Omar again supports dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department, this time on CNN: pic.twitter.com/QhPoUDhurX — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) June 15, 2020

“A new way forward can’t be put in place if we have a department that is having a crisis of credibility, if we have a department that’s led by a chief who’s suited for racism, if we have a department that hasn’t solved homicide — half of the homicides in Minneapolis police departments go unsolved,” she told CNN.

“There have been cases where they’ve destroyed rape kits. And so you can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root. What you can do is rebuild,” she said.

Omar did not have any clear answers on what would replace the department, or who would enforce the rule of law in the city.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.