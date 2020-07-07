SECTIONS
Ilhan Omar Calls for 'Dismantling' the Core of the United States

By Johnathan Jones
Published July 7, 2020 at 2:22pm
Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has called for the complete dismantling of the American way of life, which she described as a “system of oppression.”

When speaking Tuesday in Minnesota alongside the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, Omar ripped into the United States as a predatory entity that targets minorities.

“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality,” the Democrat and “Squad” member said.

“We cannot stop at criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

Omar’s comments apparently advocating for the dismantling of the entire American way of life were immediately pounced on by a number of prominent conservatives.

The Trump campaign also commented on her remarks.

“This is who Joe Biden takes orders from,” the Trump War Room Twitter account said.

The eldest son of President Donald Trump immediately called for former Vice President Joe Biden to respond.

“Does @joebiden agree with his supporter @ilhanmn that we need to dismantle the United States economy and political system?” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

Others also laid into the Democrat on Twitter.

Omar supported self-avowed democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the Democratic primary. She is now supporting Biden’s candidacy.

While Biden was viewed during the primary as a moderate Democratic alternative to Sanders, he is essentially tied to Omar and others in the party’s more radical wing, and has not yet released a statement condemning or supporting Omar’s Tuesday comments.

Do you agree that Joe Biden should answer for Omar's Tuesday comments?

The comments from Omar are her latest attack on American institutions.

Since May, when George Floyd died while in police custody in her district in Minneapolis, Omar has been a vocal proponent of defunding the city’s police department.

Omar shunned ideas of reforming the department during an interview on CNN last month, stating, “you can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root.”

“A new way forward can’t be put in place if we have a department that is having a crisis of credibility, if we have a department that’s led by a chief who’s suited for racism, if we have a department that hasn’t solved homicide — half of the homicides in Minneapolis police departments go unsolved,” she told CNN.

“There have been cases where they’ve destroyed rape kits. And so you can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root. What you can do is rebuild,” she said.

Omar did not have any clear answers on what would replace the department, or who would enforce the rule of law in the city.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







