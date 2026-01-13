Ilhan Omar Calls ICE Shooting of Renee Good an 'Execution' Despite Video Showing Officer Acted in Self-Defense

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota continued to slander Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and incite violence against them Monday by pushing the lie that leftist activist Renee Good was “murdered” as part of an “execution” by an ICE officer, even though he reacted in self-defense.

Omar is a radical Muslim who represents Minnesota’s 5th district, where multi-billion-dollar fraud schemes perpetrated by Somali “refugees” were recently uncovered.

On Monday, the Democrat told CNN host Erin Burnett the Jan. 7 shooting of anti-ICE agitator Renee Good was a calculated “murder,” despite video evidence showing it was done in self-defense.

“You spoke out, obviously, against the administration’s version of events and the Good shooting,” Burnett told the congresswoman.

As a reminder, the White House said, “Videos have debunked Ilhan Omar as lies. The ICE officer was clearly struck by Good’s car. Omar should acknowledge the truth rather than lie about law enforcement and incite more violence against them.”

Omar reacted by dismissing the Trump administration’s remarks as “the most BS statement.”

She continued: “You see this officer clearly go in front of, um, the car as she reverses. You see his hands on the car. You see his feet is very far away from the wheels of the car. So there was no possibility that he might have been afraid of getting hit by the car.”

“And so … it’s a defense of a clear murder that we see on TV by the administration. And it is shameful. And it should not be acceptable. It’s unconscionable. And I stand by everything I’ve said,” Omar added.

CNN’s Erin Burnett gave Ilhan Omar THREE chances to retract her claims about the Minneapolis ICE shooting and tone down the rhetoric. She REFUSED every single time and instead, doubled down. 1️⃣ Omar still encourages citizens to approach and film federal agents. BURNETT: “You… pic.twitter.com/8WRuQ5qeiE — Overton (@overton_news) January 13, 2026

Burnett followed up by asking, “Are you comfortable, though, with the word ‘murder’?”

Omar replied, “I am very comfortable with the word ‘murder.’ There is no conscionable way in which you watch the video that the administration itself has produced and you do not see this person — this officer, Jonathan Ross — clearly murdering this woman.”

She added: “Not only does he shoot her in the face, but you see two more shots being fired on the side of the driver’s window. There is no way to explain this, outside of it being a clearly thought-out murder — an execution of this woman.”

Despite Ilham Omar’s shameless lying, some legal experts have concluded the shooting was self-defense.

Multiple viral videos show that Good tried to mow down the ICE agent with her SUV before getting shot.

Footage also confirms the officer was hit by Good’s car before he discharged his gun.

I’ll point out one thing. At the 4–5 second mark, the car is in drive and the woman steps on the gas while the wheels are turned to the LEFT. Because the ground is frozen, the tires have no traction and spin in place. Had there been no ice, the car very likely would have head-on… pic.twitter.com/uwjBMj0PA2 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) January 8, 2026

Jonathan Turley, a law professor at the George Washington University Law School, believes the incident was a justifiable shooting because the officer was in danger before discharging his gun.

“Reasonable people can disagree on whether the officer should have discharged his weapon. Flight alone is not grounds for the use of lethal force,” Turley wrote at The Hill.

“However, Good’s actions could also be interpreted as an intentional endangerment of the officer.”

“At a minimum, it was clearly reckless, as another officer was trying to reach into the vehicle and Good refused to yield to the effort to place her into custody. The Goods forced the confrontation, and Renee Good then escalated the level of danger by speeding toward an officer,” he explained.

Turley concluded, “[T]he governing legal standard clearly favors the officer. It is Good’s actions, not her motivations, that are critical to determining whether excessive force was used.”

The attorney noted — as countless other observers have — that the officer was hit by the victim’s SUV before discharging his gun in response.

“The officer’s cellphone video shows he had a fraction of a second to decide and fired after being struck by the car,” the law professor underscored. “(The same officer had been seriously hurt previously after being dragged by a car.)”

It’s insufferable enough that our taxes are being wasted on Ilhan Omar’s salary, even though she does nothing to help the American people.

But she should be forced to resign for defaming hardworking federal officers who risk their lives to enforce U.S. laws and uphold public safety.

