Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is reportedly attempting to raise funds for her 2022 re-election bid by capitalizing on criticism of recent remarks in which she accused Israel of engaging in “terrorism.”

In a week that has seen militants with Hamas fire barrages of rockets at Israeli cities — actions that have drawn military responses from the Israel Defense Forces — some Democrats have accused Israel of being the aggressor as rocket launch sites in the Gaza Strip have been reduced to rubble.

The bodycount continues to rise on both sides. Tragically, children have been killed in the crossfire on both sides as the situation escalates.

The IDF made an appeal to those unsympathetic to the plight of Israelis on Twitter Wednesday.

Omar had earlier attacked Israel’s right to dedend itself from rocket attacks by accusing the country’s leadership of engaging in a campaign of terror against the Palestinians.

“Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism. Palestinians deserve protection,” Omar tweeted on Monday. “Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians.”

“It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid.”

Omar’s tweet drew swift condemnation from some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

“America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself,” Trump wrote on his personal website.

“Unbelievably, Democrats also continue to stand by crazed anti-American Rep. Ilhan Omar, and others, who savagely attack Israel while they are under terrorist assault.”

Cruz also laid into the Minnesota Democrat, likening her to a “press secretary for Hamas.”

Hamas is officially designated as a terror organization by the U.S. government.

Fox News reported on Thursday that Omar has capitalized on the condemnation from her political rivals, and is using their names in ads in a fundraising campaign on Facebook.

A screenshot reportedly saved from one ad asked donors to send money to the congresswoman after she likened Israel’s defense of its citizens to terrorism.

“A whole bunch of radical right-wingers — from Ted Cruz to Donald Trump — are angry at Ilhan for bringing to light violence against the Palestinian people during the holy month of Ramadan,” read an ad that said it was paid for by Ilhan for Congress.

“Will you donate $5, $10, or $20 now to support her campaign?” it continued. “Ilhan will never let up her work for a more peaceful world. It’s thanks to your support that she is able to give voice to the issue of human rights violations here and abroad.”

