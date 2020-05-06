Rep. Ilhan Omar outlined a progressive agenda Tuesday on Twitter, calling for universal housing, mail-in ballots and basic income.

“Here’s what we need to make universal, as a start: Healthcare, School meals, Vote-by-mail, Housing, Basic Income,” the Minnesota Democrat tweeted.

Here’s what we need to make universal, as a start:

🏥 Healthcare

🍏 School meals

📬 Vote-by-mail

🏠 Housing

💵 Basic income — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 5, 2020

“Universal basic income” refers to regular cash payments from the government to those whose earnings fall short of a certain total.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Shredded for Blunder-Filled Virtual Rally: 'How Can a National Campaign Allow This To Happen?

Fellow “squad” members have made similar demands, with Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts calling for universal health care.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also proposed legislation to expand Medicare or Medicaid coverage, create a universal basic income, limit food-stamp assistance requirements and temporarily suspend student debt collection, Business Insider reported.

However, many Twitter users were quick to voice their opposition to such measures.

“I’m a liberal Democrat, but no way housing, we are still a capitalist society, not a socialist economic society,” user Thomas Randall tweeted.

I’m a liberal Democrat, but no way housing, we are still a capitalist society, not an socialist economic society. You guys have to stop. — Thomas Randall (@ThomasR98161378) May 5, 2020

Another person compared Omar’s demands to the policies in Venezuela, while someone else said that any socialist country would “LOVE” for Omar to join them.

Venezuela here we come — Nancy Mcleod (@NancyMc63977796) May 5, 2020

There are several socialist countries for you to go to then. I’m sure they’d LOVE to have you. Don’t let the door hit ya — WindKnot (@kjakcar) May 5, 2020

RELATED: Trump Endorses Republican Challenger to Ilhan Omar: '‘You Truly Deserve It’

Omar’s Tuesday tweet echoed her previous call for a vote-by-mail system that has been pushed by many Democrats for the upcoming November elections.

Whereas absentee ballots can be requested by voters — in some states without an excuse — ballot are automatically mailed to every eligible voter in a vote-by-mail system, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Do you agree with Omar's agenda? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (5 Votes) 99% (651 Votes)

That would make it easier for people who otherwise might not vote to take part in elections, but many Republicans have voiced concerns that widespread mail-in voting would lead to fraud and ballot harvesting.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that the next round of coronavirus response legislation would include a vote-by-mail system.

“We have to save the lives and livelihood of the American people. We also have to save our liberty — the life of our democracy,” she said during an April interview with MSNBC.

“Voting by mail is central to this in any event, but at the time of the coronavirus, very essential. We had $400 million in CARES 1. We have to add much more than that in CARES 2, so that people can vote by mail.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.