Ilhan Omar Claims US Needs 'Universal' Housing, Basic Income 'as a Start'

By Erin Coates
Published May 6, 2020 at 12:43pm
Rep. Ilhan Omar outlined a progressive agenda Tuesday on Twitter, calling for universal housing, mail-in ballots and basic income.

“Here’s what we need to make universal, as a start: Healthcare, School meals, Vote-by-mail, Housing, Basic Income,” the Minnesota Democrat tweeted.

“Universal basic income” refers to regular cash payments from the government to those whose earnings fall short of a certain total.

TRENDING: Mainstream Media Pushes Masks, Ignores Possible Consequences

Fellow “squad” members have made similar demands, with Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts calling for universal health care.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also proposed legislation to expand Medicare or Medicaid coverage, create a universal basic income, limit food-stamp assistance requirements and temporarily suspend student debt collection, Business Insider reported.

However, many Twitter users were quick to voice their opposition to such measures.

“I’m a liberal Democrat, but no way housing, we are still a capitalist society, not a socialist economic society,” user Thomas Randall tweeted.

Another person compared Omar’s demands to the policies in Venezuela, while someone else said that any socialist country would “LOVE” for Omar to join them.

RELATED: Trump Endorses Republican Challenger to Ilhan Omar: '‘You Truly Deserve It’

Omar’s Tuesday tweet echoed her previous call for a vote-by-mail system that has been pushed by many Democrats for the upcoming November elections.

Whereas absentee ballots can be requested by voters — in some states without an excuse — ballot are automatically mailed to every eligible voter in a vote-by-mail system, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Do you agree with Omar's agenda?

That would make it easier for people who otherwise might not vote to take part in elections, but many Republicans have voiced concerns that widespread mail-in voting would lead to fraud and ballot harvesting.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that the next round of coronavirus response legislation would include a vote-by-mail system.

“We have to save the lives and livelihood of the American people. We also have to save our liberty — the life of our democracy,” she said during an April interview with MSNBC.

“Voting by mail is central to this in any event, but at the time of the coronavirus, very essential. We had $400 million in CARES 1. We have to add much more than that in CARES 2, so that people can vote by mail.”

