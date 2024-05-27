Two members of the so-called “squad” of far-left House Democrats posted and deleted Memorial Day tributes Monday in which they confused the holiday with Veteran’s Day and also shamelessly shilled for policy on one of the country’s most somber days.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri each honored living veterans on the social media platform X before they pitched for an expansion of government.

Memorial Day is of course a day when we honor those who never came home and each Memorial Day, millions of Americans honor the ultimate sacrifices paid for by our heroes throughout history.

More than one million Americans have ultimately died in combat since the country’s founding.

Many people who celebrate the holiday are prone to forgetting why they have three days to enjoy recreation. Memorial Day is often synonymous with bodies of water, boats, cookouts, and cold beer.

People are able to enjoy such activities because of others who fought in devastating Civil War battles, World War I and II campaigns, and in other conflicts throughout the history of the republic.

Many of them are also aware of that and they proudly display red, white and blue on boats, beaches, lakes and sometimes from their yards.

While many of them enjoy the pleasures of ice-cold drinks, great company and supreme cuts of meat, the meaning of the day is arguably not lost on most people.

Recreation is simply part of a three-day weekend and one calendar day in which we honor heroes.

Bush and Omar began their botched Memorial Days honoring the sacrifices of living people much more brave and virtuous than themselves before both made their respective posts political.

“On #MemorialDay, we honor the heroic men and women who served our country” Omar posted.

“We owe them more than our gratitude – they have more than earned access to quality mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and the benefits they were promised,” the Minnesota Democrat concluded.

Meanwhile, Bush wrote, “This #MemorialDay & every day, we honor our veterans in St. Louis.”

The Missouri Democrat concluded, “We must invest in universal health care, affordable housing, comprehensive mental health services, and educational & economic opportunities for our veterans as we work to build a world free of war and violence.”

Both Democratic congresswomen were taken to the woodshed over the posts before they ultimately deleted them.

Luckily, the account Libs of TikTok grabbed screenshots of both posts before they disappeared.

Cori Bush just deleted this tweet where she confused Memorial Day with Veterans Day pic.twitter.com/TFxqOfH0Hm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2024

Ilhan Omar also deleted her tweet where she confused Veterans Day with Memorial Day. I guess she realized you can’t give jobs and housing to dead servicemembers who gave their lives for our country. pic.twitter.com/XcVcUoCzBP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2024

Both Democrats later shared new Memorial Day posts, this time without the politics and without confusing it with Veteran’s Day.

On #MemorialDay, we remember all those who’ve served and died. Let’s honor them by recognizing the full humanity of all people & continuing to push for peace and an end to forever wars. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) May 27, 2024

On Memorial Day, let’s say thank you to the brave men and women who selflessly sacrificed their lives in service to our country. Thank you to the families who also have sacrificed and have dedicated their time to ensuring their loved ones are remembered. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 27, 2024

It’s all too easy to get caught up in the opportunities for fun Memorial Day weekend offers. It’s only human to want to enjoy a few days off work, and this year millions of Americans are spending time enjoying themselves.

Why would we not enjoy the freedom that other people paid for with their blood?

But Bush and Omar both appeared to be in a different head space on Monday, when each tried to use a solemn holiday to shill for more money for a government that appears intent on sending more Americans to die overseas. Both did so without understanding what the holiday was for, which is terrifying as these people run our country.

Monday was a day when we could have each paused to simply remember why we celebrate Memorial Day.

Members of the “squad,” each of them apparently holding nothing sacred and understanding even less about the country they represent, were content with business as usual – showing off their ignorance and arrogance.

