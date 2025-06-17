Credit where it’s due: The rudderless Democratic Party may not have a true leader or figurehead right now, but that hasn’t stopped its collective members from steering it in a much-needed new direction.

To the dismay of the party’s constituents, however, that direction appears to be right off a cliff.

And there’s no shortage of Democratic lawmakers to blame for that.

At the top, you have the decrepit “leadership” of Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, just a viscerally unpopular pair of lawmakers. Former President Barack Obama is effectively missing. And the Clintons are as politically irrelevant as they’ve ever been.

In the echelon below that, you have whatever it is that Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett and whatever’s left of the “squad” are doing these days.

(Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has long been linked to a 2028 presidential bid.)

Even below that, there’s just a lot of random antagonistic noise — and little else — coming from the party.

Yet even among all of that dreck, one Dem lawmaker might very well stand head and shoulders below the rest, and that’s Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

One of the founding mothers of the aforementioned, progressive “squad,” Omar has built her political career on being anti-Semitic, racist against white people, hot-headed, anti-President Donald Trump, and anti-America.

It’s that last point that’s especially infuriating, because Omar’s anti-America rhetoric is coming from a woman whose family was welcomed with open arms to this country as they were fleeing hellish, war-torn Somalia.

In fact, Omar wasn’t just welcomed — she was allowed a path to become an actual elected lawmaker in the United States — a rags-to-riches story that would be worth lauding if it were virtually any other politician.

But it’s not any other politician. It’s Omar, who reminded the world just how delusional and anti-American she is while speaking to far-left outlet “Democracy Now!” on Friday.

“We have a president who has deployed the military, who are trained to kill our enemies — not Americans, but our enemies — in our streets. It’s the same week we are going to have a military parade,” Omar said. “Can you imagine that image that is going to be coming out of our country?

“I mean, I grew up in a dictatorship, and I don’t even remember witnessing anything like that.

“To have a democracy, a beacon of hope, for the world to now be turned into one of the worst countries, where the military are in our streets, without any regard for people’s Constitutional rights, while our president is spending millions of dollars propping himself up, like a failed dictator with a military parade.

“It is really shocking.”







Oh, shut up, you ingrate.

Calling America “one of the worst countries” is just demonstrably false and incorrect by virtually any meaningful metric. It’s obnoxious when you hear this drivel from sheltered college liberals who’ve never experienced the real world, but downright inexcusable to hear from an elected U.S. official.

America did not have to — and clearly shouldn’t have — accepted Omar’s family into this country, if this is how the Minnesota lawmaker wants to repay that debt of kindness.

By that same token, there’s no gunman in a rubber Trump mask holding her hostage in America. Omar and her family are more than welcome to move back to Somalia, or perhaps some other “great” country like Iran or North Korea. You know, since America is “one of the worst,” and all.

Sure, Omar wouldn’t have much in terms of rights, but I bet those Pyongyang mortgage rates put St. Paul’s to shame.

Obviously, Omar won’t be moving back to Somalia, or to North Korea, or any other far-flung corner of the earth (unfortunately), because she’s so blatantly wrong about America being “one of the worst” countries at anything.

Is America perfect? Of course not, though it’s still light years ahead of its peers, even within Western society, when it comes to freedom and upward mobility.

Is America great? This writer would say yes, but even I would at least entertain a debate saying otherwise.

But “one of the worst”? Not a chance. The sheer volume alone of people trying to immigrate into this country — legally and illegally — refutes that.

Omar clearly knows this, based on her ongoing residency in this country. She is simply trying to score cheap points with the anti-American far-left fringes of the Democratic base.

The Minnesota lawmaker should be ashamed of herself, but it’s clear the far left doesn’t even know how to feel shame anymore.

