Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has doubled down on criticisms of Israel despite a call from members of her own party to “clarify her words.”

Omar tweeted on Thursday, “It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for ‘clarification’ and not just call.”

The congresswoman added, “The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable.”

Omar’s post responded to a news release on Wednesday from Illinois Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider and other House Democrats.

“Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided. Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice,” the House members said in the statement.

“The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups. We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the US and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban,” it added.

The other House members included were noted as Reps. Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts, Ted Deutch of Florida, Lois Frankel of Florida, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Kathy Manning of North Carolina, Jerrold Nadler of New York, Dean Phillips of Minnesota, Kim Schrier of Washington, Brad Sherman of California and Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida.

Schneider also tweeted Omar’s controversial video against Israel on Thursday.

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” Omar had tweeted.

In May, former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind criticized Omar over the blatantly anti-Semitic comments that have peppered the entirety of her tenure in the U.S. Congress.

In response to Omar’s characterization of Israeli missile strikes in Gaza as an “act of terrorism,” amid heavy rocket fire from the Palestinians into Israel, the fiercely pro-Israel Hikind issued a scathing reply.

“Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism,” the “squad” member and House Progressive Caucus whip had tweeted.

“Palestinians deserve protection,” she continued. “Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians.”

Hikind replied with a video showing an armed Israeli police officer fend off stone-throwing rioters who The Times of Israel reported had been attacking a Jewish man who had wrecked his car after being targeted by the mob in Jerusalem on Monday.

“AND WHAT DO WE SEE IN THIS VIDEO, YOU DISINGENUOUS FAKER OF A ‘HUMANITARIAN’? HUH?” the former lawmaker replied to Omar’s tweet.

“A WALK IN THE PARK? OR A FREAKIN LYNCHING!!! WHY ARE YOU SILENT ABOUT VIOLENCE AGAINST JEWS?!?!?! IS THAT BECAUSE NO JEW IS INNOCENT FOR YOU?!?!”

One of the 100s of rockets that were just fired from Gaza toward Tel Aviv and central Israel exploded on a civilian bus. Hamas’ intentions are clear: kill Israeli civilians. We won’t stand by and let this happen. pic.twitter.com/aNsA3dlgMe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

Many Hamas rocket attacks targeted civilians, as the Israeli Defense Force made clear in a tweet:

